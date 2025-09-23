Aviatrix® Cloud Native Security Fabric Addresses Rising Compliance Challenges in Healthcare and Life Sciences

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix® today announced early success of its Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF) for Healthcare and Life Sciences (HCLS), enabling organizations to meet and exceed the industry’s most pressing compliance, performance, and security demands in cloud and multicloud environments and to prepare for the most sweeping HIPAA Security Rule updates in two decades.

Healthcare organizations are facing unprecedented cybersecurity challenges. In 2024 alone, 276 million healthcare records were breached, exposing roughly 83% of the U.S. population. In direct response to escalating cyberattacks, the proposed 2025 HIPAA updates will eliminate the “addressable” flexibility of existing safeguards and make technical controls like multi-factor authentication (MFA), end-to-end encryption, network segmentation, continuous risk assessments, and annual audits mandatory for all entities handling electronic protected health information (ePHI) – including healthcare cloud vendors.

By delivering high-performance, AES-256 inline encryption, distributed micro-segmentation, centralized observability, and automated policy enforcement, Aviatrix CNSF equips health plans, providers, and clinical research organizations to meet or exceed the new mandates while modernizing their cloud operations. Unlike legacy perimeter tools that leave east-west traffic exposed, Aviatrix embeds zero trust into the network fabric itself – giving teams provable, real-time control over every PHI traffic flow.

A recent deployment of Aviatrix’s Cloud Native Security Fabric with a federation of leading health plans highlights the value of this approach. According to their Vice President of Infrastructure, “The native cloud tools gave us visibility into pieces of our network. The Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric gave us a map of the entire battlefield. For the first time, we could see exactly where our costs were coming from and how to control them.”

Aviatrix CNSF delivers a new architectural foundation for HCLS:

Patented technologies for high-speed inline encryption with AES-256 for all inter- and intra-cloud PHI traffic at near line rate performance

Distributed firewalling and micro-segmentation to prevent lateral movement and isolate patterns

Policy-as-code automation that minimizes human error and supports audit-ready compliance

Centralized observability to map and prove every PHI traffic flow, meeting auditors’ runtime expectations

Enabling efficient security for application modernization and innovations like Kubernetes, Serverless, and Agentic AI

“Healthcare and life sciences organizations sit at the crossroads of innovation and regulation. They need to adopt AI and digital services at speed, but without airtight compliance, that innovation becomes a liability,” said Tom Davis, Vice President of Industry Solutions at Aviatrix. “Cloud Native Security Fabric ensures protected health information stays protected, compliance is provable, and teams gain the control and confidence to modernize their operations in the cloud.”

From Epic EHR migrations to payer interoperability to clinical trial acceleration, Aviatrix CNSF offers a unified, provable, and high-performance approach to securing regulated data. By embedding zero trust into the network fabric itself, Aviatrix enables healthcare leaders to protect patients, prove compliance, and unlock the full potential of digital transformation.

For more information about Aviatrix CNSF for Healthcare and Life Sciences, visit aviatrix.ai/solutions/healthcare/.

