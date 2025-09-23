IBN Announces Latest Episode of The Stock2Me Podcast featuring Bruce Nurse, Head of Investor Relations for Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The Stock2Me Podcast showcases a diverse lineup of companies and individuals who are transforming traditional business practices within their industries. The latest episode features an insightful discussion with Bruce Nurse, Head of Investor Relations for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR), a pioneer in high-voltage marine propulsion systems and multi-brand boat retailing.

To begin the interview, Nurse explained the company’s origins and core business model.

“Vision Marine Technologies really started with the founder and CEO Alex Mongeon. He’s an electrician by trade, but an avid boater… He took his passion with electricity and boating and combined them. He started out with an inboard propulsion system on a small boat that we used for rental purposes in Newport Beach,” Nurse explained. “During that time, his technical team was doing a lot of R&D on electric powertrains… Over the last five to six years, we’ve spent a lot of time and money building the only fully electric outboard motor. We’re offering to the boat manufacturers, as well as the consumer, everything associated with that outboard. It’s a one-stop shop.”

The conversation then shifted to Vision Marine’s recent vertical expansion, which includes its June 2025 acquisition of Nautical Ventures, a leading multi-location dealership group in South Florida.

“We believe [we acquired Nautical Ventures] at a sweetheart deal. It allows us to sell not just your traditional gas-run outboard motors, but also electric. Now, we have a sales force, we have a large database of consumers, we have locations in the hottest marine spaces in the United States… and we’re adding new revenue verticals like manufacturing, warranties, finance, and our electric service side of things.”

Discussing market dynamics and the company’s outlook, Nurse emphasized that shifting regulations and consumer behavior are accelerating the adoption of electric marine power.

“We're focused on North America, but we've got partnerships… not just here in the United States, but in Europe. Europe is a lot more progressive on the electric front. They have actually banned ICE engines from waterways in various countries… What we provide is an option to that consumer. Where we’ve seen consumers go electric on the road, we think they’re going to go electric on the water. We know that target market is growing significantly in Europe, the United States, Canada, and even over in Asia.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith for a conversation with Bruce Nurse, Head of Investor Relations for Vision Marine Technologies, as he outlines the company’s mission, dealership strategy, and global market trajectory.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

The latest installment of The Stock2Me Podcast continues to reinforce IBN’s commitment to the expansion of its robust network of brands, client partners, followers and the growing IBN Podcast Series. For more than 19 years, IBN has leveraged this commitment to provide unparalleled distribution and corporate messaging solutions to 500+ public and private companies.

To learn more about IBN’s achievements and milestones via a visual timeline, visit: https://IBN.fm/TimeLine

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. is a pioneer marine company offering premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion engine (ICE) segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells its flagship E-Motion™ 180E high-voltage electric outboard system-an industrialized, high-performance solution validated through multiple OEM integrations-while also providing consumers access to a full range of boats through its Nautical Ventures division. With established sales, service, and marina operations across Florida, Vision Marine delivers market-ready solutions to meet the current and evolving needs of recreational boaters and commercial operators.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.VisionMarineTechnologies.com

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 19+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP), IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com