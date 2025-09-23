EagleNXT Reseller Network in Asia Pacific Renew Agreements

Confidence in EagleNXT, Increased Sales and Growing Demand Spurs Company’s Increasing Regional Success

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, today announced the renewal of reseller agreements with its top partners across the Asia Pacific region. This strategic move underscores the company's robust momentum in one of the world's fastest-growing markets, where demand for innovative drone-based sensor technology continues to surge.

The renewals include key resellers in India, China, South Korea, and Australia, solidifying EagleNXT's distribution network and enabling deeper penetration into high-potential sectors such as sustainable farming and resource management.

EagleNXT sold their recently announced RedEdge-P Green units to three of its major distributors in the region, empowering them to showcase the sensors' capabilities in real-world applications and drive accelerated adoption among end-users.

The Company also finalized the sale of two eBee TAC drone units to a customer in Thailand.

"Renewing these agreements with our top Asia Pacific resellers marks a pivotal step in our regional expansion strategy," said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. "In a landscape shaped by dynamic market demands and geopolitical headwinds, our partners' commitment highlights the transformative value of our RedEdge-P sensor platforms and our eBee drones. Along with the sales of the new RedEdge-P Green cameras and the eBee TAC units in Thailand, we're excited to continue to deliver the most up-to-date technology, helping our customers achieve their goals across the region."

These renewals not only enhance EagleNXT's ability to serve diverse markets from urban agriculture in South Korea to vast farmlands in India and Australia but also align with the company's global vision of fostering resilient supply chains. By equipping resellers with proven, high-performance tools, EagleNXT is positioning itself for sustained leadership in Asia Pacific's booming agritech and environmental sectors.

The Asia Pacific unmanned systems market for UAVs for applications like defense, commercial, and surveillance is poised for incredible expansion, driven by rising defense investments, geopolitical tensions, and commercial adoption in sectors such as agriculture and logistics. According to recent industry forecasts, it's expected to grow from USD 30.68 billion in 2025 to USD 57.63 billion by 2030. This anticipated growth positions Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing regional segment globally.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, to locate a local reseller, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the AgEagle Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT



EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

