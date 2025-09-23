Bitget Becomes First Exchange to Offer All Cryptos on Four Major Chains in One Account





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s leading Universal Exchange (UEX), has announced a major upgrade to Bitget Onchain, a revolutionary feature that allows users to seamlessly trade, stake, and manage millions of on-chain tokens directly from a single Bitget spot account. The expansion introduces support for four leading blockchains — Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Base — transforming Bitget Onchain from selected assets into a comprehensive gateway to the decentralized economy.

With this upgrade, Bitget Onchain delivers a full-featured and user-friendly experience that combines the diversity of decentralized markets with the security and reliability of centralized exchanges. Users can now access millions of tokens across multiple chains without the need to juggle separate Web3 wallets, external transfers, or private key management. This streamlined approach makes on-chain trading more accessible to a wider user base while retaining the advanced tools and protections expected by professional traders.

In addition to broad multi-chain coverage, Bitget has also launched Onchain Signals, a new feature powered by AI algorithms. Onchain Signals tracks and filters high-quality “smart money” addresses across blockchains, providing users with real-time token alerts and actionable insights. With one-click trading capabilities, users can act quickly on opportunities and follow strategies from leading market participants, improving both efficiency and success in their on-chain operations.

Security remains at the heart of Bitget Onchain. All tokens are pre-screened, with additional safeguards in place for high-risk assets, ensuring users benefit from exchange-grade protection while exploring the open on-chain ecosystem.

The Onchain upgrade marks another step toward Bitget’s long-term vision of building the Universal Exchange (UEX). As the next-generation exchange model, UEX will support all tradable crypto assets, unlike current CEXs, which mostly support only a few hundred mainstream tokens. In addition, UEX's service radius will not be limited to cryptocurrencies—global premium assets such as stocks, ETFs, gold, and forex will all be tradable on UEX. This is not just about combining the advantages of CEX and DEX, but a fusion of technology and philosophy. While most global exchanges have only begun experimenting with Web3 integrations or partial on-chain coverage, Bitget has already advanced further with unified accounts, full-asset support across multiple blockchains, and AI-driven trading intelligence. Bitget is the first exchange to provide this experience, where users can access both the reliability of CEX and the diversity of DEX in one place.

“Bitget Onchain is breaking down barriers between CEX and DEX by offering both accessibility and security in one place,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “By expanding coverage to millions of tokens across top blockchains and introducing AI-powered Onchain Signals, we are giving users the smartest, safest way to trade on-chain. This upgrade also represents the core of UEX's vision — helping users trade smarter across every market, on-chain and beyond.”

With Bitget Onchain, users gain unmatched access to the decentralized token universe in a secure, streamlined, and user-friendly environment, maintaining Bitget’s role as a global leader in building the future of finance.

For more information on Bitget Onchain, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX). Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Bitget Wallet is a leading non-custodial crypto wallet supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens. It offers multi-chain trading, staking, payments, and direct access to 20,000+ DApps, with advanced swaps and market insights built into a single platform.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. In the world of motorsports, Bitget is the exclusive cryptocurrency exchange partner of MotoGP™ , one of the world’s most thrilling championships.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c8e09e7-1b38-407f-a90b-ad74233c3d05