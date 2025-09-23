Inspirato Introduces Exclusive Wimbledon 2026 Experience

DENVER, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (“Inspirato” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, announced the Inspirato Wimbledon 2026 experience, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend the oldest and most prestigious tennis tournament in the world in true Inspirato style.





From July 9-13, 2026, Inspirato members will experience Wimbledon's Championship Weekend in unmatched style with premium Debenture tickets on Centre Court for the Gentlemen's and Ladies' Finals. Enjoy prime, reserved seating with exceptional views as the sport's biggest stars compete for one of tennis's most coveted titles. Off the court, debenture access includes entry to private dining areas and bars, offering refined cuisine and relaxed spaces to unwind between the matches. Guests will stay at the five-star Rosewood London, a sophisticated retreat near Covent Garden, and enjoy curated, Inspirato-only gatherings designed to elevate this extraordinary experience.

“Wimbledon represents tradition, elegance, and excellence; the same values at the heart of Inspirato,” said Jolene Campbell, Vice President, Experiential Travel at Inspirato. “We’re excited to give our members the chance to experience this global sporting icon with a level of luxury, access, and connection they won’t find anywhere else.”

The Inspirato Wimbledon 2026 experience also offers optional curated tours throughout London, allowing guests to immerse themselves in the city’s rich culture and history alongside the excitement of Centre Court.

Packages are available exclusively through Inspirato. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (Nasdaq: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

