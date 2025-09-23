Garden Veggie Snacks™ Revamps Products With Avocado Oil, a NEW Fourth Veggie Straw, Enhanced Real Cheese Flavors, and Bold New Packaging

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garden Veggie Snacks™, the pioneer in better-for-you snacking and The Original Veggie Straws™, today announced the boldest reinvention in its history. Garden Veggie Straws® and Garden Veggie™ Puffs are now made with avocado oil, bringing forward the flavors kids crave and the quality parents can feel good about. The reinvention also introduces a fourth Garden Veggie Straw® made with sweet potato, cheddar recipes crafted with real cheese and modernized packaging designed to stand out on shelves.

Debuting at Target® starting late September, the new lineup delivers bolder taste and crunch while staying true to the brand’s trusted better-for-you credentials: no artificial flavors or artificial preservatives and only colors from natural sources.* Snack time shouldn’t be a battle between kids and parents. When snack time is less about tug-of-war and more about a win-win, everybody walks away happy.

The reinvention will be available in fan-favorite varieties parents and kids can enjoy one craveable bite at a time:

Garden Veggie Straws ® : Sea Salt, Zesty Ranch and Screamin’ Hot ® flavors now include a four-straw blend with a new straw addition made with sweet potato.

Sea Salt, Zesty Ranch and Screamin’ Hot flavors now include a four-straw blend with a new straw addition made with sweet potato. Garden Veggie™ Puffs: Flavor varieties include Mac n’ Cheese (made with real cheese) and Barbecue.

“Kids may be the toughest snack critics out there, but when a bite brings smiles at the lunch table and peace of mind at home, that’s a parenting win,” said Julia Nathan, senior director of brand building and activation. “As families look more closely at the snacks they consume every day while seeking better-for-you options without sacrificing taste, crunch, or craveability, our Garden Veggie Snacks™ team continues to prioritize transparency and ingredient innovation. Our portfolio reinvention introduces high-quality credentials like made with avocado oil, real cheese, and a fourth straw, delivering the quality families want while keeping the fun, satisfying, flavor-forward experience that makes us a snack staple both kids and adults love.”

This winter and looking ahead to the new year, the Garden Veggie Snacks™ reinvention will expand to additional national retailers. For updates on availability, snackers can check out Target.com or follow @gardenveggiesnacks on Instagram. To learn more about Garden Veggie Snacks™ ingredient transparency, visit the brand’s FAQ page .

About Garden Veggie Snacks™

Garden Veggie Snacks™, part of the Hain Celestial Group family of brands, is a leader in the better-for-you snacking category. Committed to offering a range of delicious snacks that cater to the tastes of the whole family, Garden Veggie Snacks™ delivers a variety of options that include Garden Veggie Straws®, Garden Veggie™ Puffs, and Garden Veggie™ Wavy Chips. With a focus on fun and flavorful snacking, Garden Veggie Snacks™ is committed to bringing joy and happiness to families through every bite.

About the Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial’s products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin’® snacks, Hartley’s® jelly, Earth’s Best® Organic and Ella’s Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit Hain.com and LinkedIn .

*No FD&C colors or dyes.

Media Contact:

Jen Davis

Jen.Davis@hain.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5dbaea77-42c5-44cb-86bf-6e2f4b24640e