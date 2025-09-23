Progress Software Delivers AI-Powered Threat Detection and Incident Response for Organizations to Defend Against Evolving Cyberthreats

New release of Flowmon ADS simplifies threat detection and response, giving organizations faster insights, clearer guidance and stronger protection—without needing deep security expertise

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced the release of Progress® Flowmon® ADS 12.5, its advanced anomaly detection system. This latest version introduces powerful AI-driven capabilities that accelerate threat detection, streamline incident response and provide deeper visibility into network activity—empowering organizations to proactively defend against evolving cyberthreats.

Across today’s digital landscape, security teams face mounting challenges: ever-increasing network traffic, alert fatigue and increasingly sophisticated attacks. These issues are especially acute for midsize enterprises, where limited resources and IT staff often lead to missed threats and delayed responses. Flowmon ADS 12.5 addresses these challenges head-on, closing the cybersecurity skills gap and reducing mean time to response (MTTR)—without requiring deep security expertise.

“As cyber threats grow more advanced and the security talent gap widens, organizations need intelligent tools that simplify and strengthen their defenses,” said Sundar Subramanian, EVP and General Manager, Infrastructure Management, Progress Software. “Flowmon ADS 12.5 delivers actionable intelligence and automation that empower teams of any size to stay ahead of threats and compliance demands. It’s about building resilient, future-ready security postures in an ever-changing threat landscape.”

Key enhancements in Flowmon ADS 12.5:

AI ‑ Powered Threat Briefings: The latest release introduces curated threat intelligence briefings that provide timely insights into emerging vulnerabilities and attack campaigns. These briefings, developed using AI-powered threat analysis and confirmed by security experts, include detailed descriptions, mitigation strategies and Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), all accessible directly within the Flowmon ADS interface.

The latest release introduces curated threat intelligence briefings that provide timely insights into emerging vulnerabilities and attack campaigns. These briefings, developed using AI-powered threat analysis and confirmed by security experts, include detailed descriptions, mitigation strategies and Indicators of Compromise (IoCs), all accessible directly within the Flowmon ADS interface. Expert ‑ Level Recommendations: Flowmon ADS now offers contextual, step-by-step response guidance designed to simplify incident handling. These recommendations help IT teams take decisive action—such as isolating devices or adjusting policies—without requiring deep cybersecurity expertise.

Flowmon ADS now offers contextual, step-by-step response guidance designed to simplify incident handling. These recommendations help IT teams take decisive action—such as isolating devices or adjusting policies—without requiring deep cybersecurity expertise. Enhanced Event Visualization: A new graph-based visualization feature enables analysts to explore host communications during security events. This interactive view allows for deeper investigation into related events, traffic flows and host interactions, streamlining the analysis process.

A new graph-based visualization feature enables analysts to explore host communications during security events. This interactive view allows for deeper investigation into related events, traffic flows and host interactions, streamlining the analysis process. Streamlined Incident Response: Built-in quick links and actionable insights reduce time-to-resolution by guiding users through the response process more efficiently. Combined with real-time and retrospective data analysis, these enhancements support faster, more informed decision-making.

Flowmon ADS 12.5 is available today. To learn more, visit www.flowmon.com.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and Flowmon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.



Press Contact:

Kim Baker

Progress Software

+1-800-477-6473

pr@progress.com