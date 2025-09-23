LogicMark Launches Predictive Activity Metrics in Freedom Alert Max Device

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) (the “Company”), a provider of personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communication devices, and technology for the growing care economy, today announced the launch of Activity Metrics in its Freedom Alert Max device. This breakthrough feature introduces activity tracking capabilities powered by predictive AI analytics, fundamentally transforming medical alert technology from reactive emergency response to proactive health crisis prevention.

Activity Metrics enables the Freedom Alert Max medical alert and health communication device to continuously track users' daily steps and active time, providing caregivers with real-time insights and a complete seven-day activity history through LogicMark’s Care Village app. This data is critical for maintaining senior health and longevity, as regular physical activity directly correlates with vitality and fall prevention in aging adults; decreased activity can often signal underlying issues.

Activity Metrics is one of many services provided as part of LogicMark's patented Care Processing Technology, which analyzes patterns of aging adults using proprietary AI algorithms. This data establishes a comprehensive, baseline user wellness profile via patent-pending Care Village Digital Twin technology. Through the digital twin, LogicMark is building a back-end mirror image of its users’ physical capabilities and mobility. The technology enables care processing to recognize patterns across individuals and generate the prediction of potential fall risks before actual falls or other emergencies happen. This approach allows for a proactive and preventative approach to caregiving and safer environments for seniors overall.

"We're transforming medical alert technology by shifting from waiting for an emergency to proactive health monitoring, preventing emergencies and falls before they happen," said Chia-Lin Simmons, CEO of LogicMark. "Activity Metrics combined with features like our recently launched Medication Reminders, represent our commitment to proactive and preventative senior safety. Now, we can identify potential health issues and fall risks early, giving families and healthcare providers the insights they need to intervene before a crisis occurs."

LogicMark's Activity Metrics continues to differentiate the Freedom Alert Max in the medical alert and health communication device market, as the most advanced personal emergency response system available, providing 24/7 monitoring and emergency assistance both at home and on-the-go. The integration of predictive AI analytics with comprehensive activity tracking creates an unmatched health monitoring ecosystem that goes far beyond traditional medical alert devices. The Freedom Alert Max hosts a variety of additional vital features, including Caretaker App, 24/7 US-based monitoring, fall detection, geofencing for memory care alzheimer roaming, emergency caregiver video calling, GPS location services, Medicine reminders, unlimited calling to friends and family, and 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline pre-programmed into the device.

LogicMark’s proprietary fall detection technology senses falls and sudden movements and immediately calls for help, even if the person cannot speak or use the device. As falls and movements are detected, the LogicMark algorithm can learn patterns to prevent false positives and use that information to predict when future falls are likely to happen.

Robust GPS location and geofencing capabilities eliminate the concern of aging adults with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia wandering off, while still offering independence and the ability to age in place. Geofencing allows caregivers to set a map boundary and receive alert notifications when the device crosses those areas.

Activity Metrics is now available on all Freedom Alert Max devices. The Care Village app can be downloaded for iPhone here and Android here .

About LogicMark, Inc.

LogicMark, Inc. (OTC: LGMK) is on a mission to enable people of all ages to lead lives with dignity, independence, and the joy of possibility. LogicMark provides PERS, health communications devices, personal safety apps, services, and technologies to create a Connected Care Platform.

LogicMark is dedicated to building a “Care Village” with proprietary technology and innovative solutions for the care economy. A team of leading technologists with a deep understanding of IoT, AI, and machine learning is passionately focused on understanding consumer needs. The Company's PERS technologies are sold through the United States Veterans Health Administration, dealers and distributors, and directly to consumers. LogicMark has been awarded a contract by the U.S. General Services Administration that enables it to distribute products to federal, state, and local governments.

To learn more, visit www.investors.logicmark.com and www.logicmark.com .