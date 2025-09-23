Clear Channel Outdoor Selects Vistar Media as DOOH Technology Partner

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vistar Media , the leading global provider of technology solutions for Out-of-Home (OOH) media and a T-Mobile Advertising Solutions company, today announced that Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) has selected Vistar as a full-stack technology partner for its U.S. Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising network. Clear Channel Outdoor will leverage Vistar’s enterprise suite—including the ad server, device management and media player software—to monetize its DOOH digital displays, with an initial rollout across its nationwide airport network.

CCO has deployed Vistar’s technology across its digital display network in our portfolio of 55 top U.S. airports commercial airports, building on a strong seven-year SSP partnership between the two companies.

“Clear Channel Outdoor’s decision to choose Vistar as a digital ad serving partner reflects a shared commitment to operational excellence and long-term innovation in digital out-of-home,” said Jordan Fraser, Senior Director of Enterprise Solutions at Vistar Media. “We worked closely with Clear Channel to understand the specific demands of their business and align solutions with their strategic objectives. Vistar’s strength lies in the depth of our partnerships, turning operational insight into technology that integrates seamlessly into daily workflows, supports scalable revenue growth and delivers reliable performance at enterprise scale.”

Using an ad server allows CCO to meet the evolving needs of its customers by further streamlining its digital ad display management, from reservation through delivery. This makes it even easier for clients to access CCO’s extensive nationwide network of dynamic DOOH displays already integrated into the digital and programmatic ecosystem.

CCO’s airport operations team has embraced the ease and flexibility of Vistar’s enterprise platform, which enables them to schedule, launch and manage campaigns faster and more efficiently. With Vistar’s ad server and player infrastructure, many previously manual processes are now automated.

“We’re focused on embracing technology and data to help advertisers keep pace with the changing media landscape and effectively reach their audiences in the right place, at the right time. By expanding our strategic partnership with Vistar Media, we’re delivering even greater flexibility, speed and precision to our customers,” said Nichole Boatsman, Chief Technology Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor. “Integrating Vistar’s ad server platform with our nationwide digital out-of-home network will create a more seamless experience for brands to launch targeted campaigns that drive the business outcomes they’re looking to achieve.”

Reach out today to learn more about how advertisers can leverage Clear Channel Outdoor’s nationwide network of premium digital displays and how Vistar can help elevate DOOH networks globally.

About Vistar Media

Vistar Media is the home of out-of-home (OOH). We provide brands, marketers and media owners with the world’s first truly intelligent platform for buying and selling OOH media—from dynamic, programmatic digital screens to high-impact traditional placements. By unifying the entire DOOH ecosystem, Vistar enables brands to capture a better kind of attention, reaching audiences with precision at scale through data-driven targeting and measurable results.

As the industry’s largest marketplace for OOH transactions, Vistar offers a full suite of cutting-edge solutions, including a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server, player, device management system and traditional OOH planning software.

Headquartered in New York and operating in over 35 global markets, Vistar is shaping the future of OOH—pioneering innovation and setting the standard for excellence. Vistar Media is part of T-Mobile Advertising Solutions. Learn more at www.vistarmedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

