YPrime Releases Inaugural ESG Report, Reinforcing Commitment to Responsible Innovation in Clinical Research

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YPrime, a proven leader in clinical trial technology, today announced the release of its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. The report highlights measurable progress across environmental stewardship, social impact, and governance practices, reflecting the company’s long-standing belief that responsible innovation drives long-term business value.

The 2024 ESG Report details YPrime’s progress in embedding sustainability into its operations, product platforms, and strategic partnerships. As clinical trials become more complex and globally distributed, YPrime is focused on advancing health equity, reducing its environmental footprint, and strengthening ethical practices to deliver better clinical trial outcomes for patients, sites, and sponsors.

Key Highlights from the 2024 ESG Report Include:

Global Recognition: Awarded an EcoVadis Bronze Medal (placing YPrime in the top 35% of 150,000+ companies) and earned a B score on its first Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) submission, outperforming life sciences industry averages across all climate categories. The company is also a proud member of the United Nations Global Compact, reinforcing its alignment with global sustainability principles.

Awarded an EcoVadis Bronze Medal (placing YPrime in the top 35% of 150,000+ companies) and earned a B score on its first Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) submission, outperforming life sciences industry averages across all climate categories. The company is also a proud member of the United Nations Global Compact, reinforcing its alignment with global sustainability principles. Commitment to Sustainability: YPrime has adopted a comprehensive environmental policy centered on digital-first, low-waste operations and science-based targets. YPrime has already achieved zero direct (Scope 1) greenhouse gas emissions and is actively reducing indirect (Scope 2 and 3) emissions.

YPrime has adopted a comprehensive environmental policy centered on digital-first, low-waste operations and science-based targets. YPrime has already achieved zero direct (Scope 1) greenhouse gas emissions and is actively reducing indirect (Scope 2 and 3) emissions. Inclusive Workforce: 54% of employees identify as women, and 42% of 2024 management-level hires were women, underscoring YPrime’s commitment to equity in leadership.



"At YPrime, responsibility and performance go hand in hand," said Lindsay Daniel, Chief Human Resources Officer at YPrime. "This report underscores the progress we’ve made—and the work still ahead—as we strengthen transparency, sustainability, and equity. Together with our partners, we’re shaping clinical research that is not only faster and smarter, but also greener and more inclusive."

The report outlines YPrime’s future commitments, including submitting near-term Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) goals in 2025, pursuing ISO 27001 certification, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

"ESG is no longer optional—it is core to how we operate and innovate,” said Paulo Limgenco, Vice President of Business Operations and ESG Strategy Lead at YPrime. "This report sets a strong foundation for accountability and continuous improvement. It reflects how deeply ESG is integrated into our platforms, our partnerships, and our culture."

The 2024 ESG Report aligns with the UN Global Compact and supports the Sustainable Development Goals most relevant to YPrime’s mission, including SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), and SDG 13 (Climate Action).

To read the full report, visit www.yprime.com/esg-report-2024.

