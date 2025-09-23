Human Interest Sets a New Industry Standard with Automated 401(k) Audits

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Interest, Retirement Industry Disruptor™ and the fastest-growing 401(k) provider,1 announces Audit Relief™, a first-of-its-kind solution that takes the stress, cost, and complexity out of annual 401(k) audits. Human Interest’s new solution will unify data collection for auditors across multiple data sources into a single, audit-ready data package, driving greater accuracy, efficiency, and substantially lower costs for plan sponsors.
“Annual plan audits have been a source of dread for business owners for decades. We’re eliminating that hassle while shaking up an entire industry,” said Rakesh Mahajan, Chief Revenue Officer at Human Interest. “Audit Relief was designed in partnership with leading auditors to identify and automate over 15 manual processes typically needed to perform a 401(k) large plan audit. Now, Human Interest customers can rest easy knowing that their audit will be handled efficiently and with no additional cost.”
401(k) audits: a major pain point for business owners
For 401(k) plans with over 100 participants, annual audits are required by law and can cost between $10,000 and $15,000 or more each year2 — sometimes eclipsing the cost of the plan itself. Auditors can spend between 40 and 80 hours or more3 reconciling data from multiple sources to ensure the 401(k) plan is run properly for participants. Despite the significant time commitment, an audit may only review a small sample of a plan’s more than 20,000 transactions.
Human Interest’s Audit Relief feature automates this process by unifying 20 data sources into an audit-ready data package, enabling 100% transaction validation — rather than the traditional 0.5% sampling rate. This means faster, more accurate audits at a dramatically lower cost.
Customer impact
One plan sponsor, Graham Pope, Contract Manager of Optimal US, an Amazon Delivery Service Provider, added, “The annual retirement plan audit is an extremely tedious process, requiring two to three hours a week for several months. This new technology will save my organization $13,000 in audit costs and free up my time to focus on what matters: the expansion of our business. It's exciting to see Human Interest tackle this challenge head-on."
Key benefits of Audit Relief
Beginning in plan year 2026, Human Interest’s Audit Relief will provide several benefits to both auditors and plan sponsors:
- Cost savings - Human Interest customers receive a credit for the value of their standard plan audit,4 saving $10,000 or more every plan year in standard audit fees.5
- Curated auditor network – Customers can select from a network of experienced 401(k) auditors directly from their Human Interest dashboard.
- Audit-ready data - Human Interest technology packages 20 data sources into one unified package for auditors, eliminating manual processes and cutting down the time to complete an audit — from between 40 and 80 hours or more,3 down to five.
- Greater accuracy and compliance - 100% of standard transactions are validated, maximizing protection for participants from potential plan errors or inconsistencies.
Added Mahajan, “After speaking with more than a dozen auditors, it is clear that they see this technology will drive down the cost of audits — some even suggested reductions of over 50%. Audit Relief is another massive benefit to our customers, removing more cost and hassle in offering 401(k)s to their employees. We won't stop modernizing retirement for customers, this time by reinventing how audits work from the ground up."
Audit Relief is part of Human Interest’s commitment to fixing the broken retirement industry, joining a growing list of innovations. The first 401(k) provider to eliminate transaction fees,6 Human Interest saved $24.6 million for customers and their employees in 2024,7 and also offers the only Customer Experience Guarantee of its kind in the industry.8 These innovations have resulted in several accolades for the company this year, including the Dalbar award, the 2025 Fast Company Most Innovative Award, and the 2025 Stevie Gold Award in Customer Experience.9
About Human Interest
Human Interest, Retirement Industry Disruptor™, is focused on fixing a broken industry that often relies on legacy technology, manual processes, and offshored service models. Human Interest is transforming the way 401(k)s should work, including several industry firsts: eliminating transaction fees, offering a cash-back incentive program for plan participants, and the first of its kind money-backed customer experience guarantee. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, Human Interest has helped provide retirement benefits to employees at nearly 40,000 companies. For more information, please visit humaninterest.com.
