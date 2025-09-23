Le Mans Ultimate Releases First European Le Mans Series Content Alongside Enhanced Custom Liveries, Regional Servers and More

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or “the Company”), a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series, today released Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.1. Following a landmark summer that saw the game achieve record daily and concurrent player numbers with its Version 1.0 launch, the latest update delivers significant new content and features that expand both the scope and accessibility of the title.

The headline addition in Version 1.1 is the introduction of the European Le Mans Series (“ELMS”), marking the first time the championship has been officially represented within Le Mans Ultimate. All players will receive free access to ELMS liveries and the unrestricted LMP2 car, revised with updated physics. Version 1.1 also debuts the first ELMS Pack, priced at £8.99/€9.99/$11.99, or available as part of a discounted Season Pass priced at £21.99/€24.99/$28.99 with a 10% launch discount available for a limited time.

Pack 1 features the iconic Silverstone Circuit - home of motorsport in the United Kingdom - alongside the Ligier JS P325 LMP3, offering players an all-new prototype class and one of endurance racing’s most exciting formats. Additional ELMS packs will follow later in 2025 and into early 2026, introducing more tracks and cars to complete the grid.

In parallel with the new series, Motorsport Games and Studio 397 B.V., its wholly owned subsidiary, are enhancing the highly popular custom livery system for subscribers to RaceControl Pro and Pro+, which has already seen over 93,000 uploads since its June debut. Version 1.1 allows players to use their liveries in single-player Race Weekends, adds support for custom numbers, and extends compatibility across practice and hosted servers. The update also introduces LiveryHub, enabling creators to share their designs publicly and allowing teams to easily adopt community liveries in-game at the click of a button on www.racecontrol.gg.

To further strengthen the popular multiplayer experience found in Le Mans Ultimate, Version 1.1 is introducing regional hosted servers in Asia and North America, complementing existing European infrastructure to reduce latency and improve experience for users hosting races in these region

Version 1.1 brings further improvements across the platform, including refinements to car selection menus, the addition of native TrackIR support, and the introduction of Simplified Chinese language. Driver Rank brackets have also been rebalanced to ensure more consistent progression and competition within online play.

“This update represents another step forward for Le Mans Ultimate as we build on the incredible momentum of the summer,” said Stephen Hood, CEO of Motorsport Games. “With the addition of the European Le Mans Series alongside multiple experience improvements, we are reinforcing our commitment to delivering the most authentic and engaging endurance racing experience possible. Our players are at the heart of everything we do, and their passion continues to drive us to innovate and expand the game.”

For more information on Le Mans Ultimate, visit www.lemansultimate.com or follow @LeMansUltimate across social media.

About Motorsport Games:

Motorsport Games is a racing game developer, publisher and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series. Combining innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers, Motorsport Games strives to make racing games that are authentically close to reality. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series including the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship, recently releasing Le Mans Ultimate Version 1.0 featuring new cars, updated 2025 content and additional improvements. Motorsport Games also owns the industry leading rFactor 2 and KartKraft simulation platforms. rFactor 2 also powers F1® Arcade through a partnership with Kindred Concepts. Motorsport Games is also an award-winning esports partner of choice for the 24 Hours of Le Mans, creating the renowned Le Mans Virtual Series. Motorsport Games is building a virtual racing ecosystem where each product drives excitement, every esports event is an adventure, and every race inspires.

For more information about Motorsport Games visit: www.motorsportgames.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d3c8be9a-6a4d-4cc1-b8b3-16b5b8381b41