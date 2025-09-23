BeyondTrust Strengthens Innovation Leadership with Appointment of Felix Gaehtgens as VP of Product Strategy

Strategic leadership addition accelerates BeyondTrust’s innovation in identity security, machine IAM, and privileged access management (PAM)

Gaehtgens brings over a decade of Gartner expertise in identity security to BeyondTrust

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced the appointment of Felix Gaehtgens as Vice President, Product Strategy. This strategic leadership addition underscores BeyondTrust’s commitment to advancing innovation, scaling growth, and cementing its position as the most trusted independent identity security provider worldwide.

Widely recognized as one of the industry's foremost experts in identity and access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM), and emerging machine IAM, Gaehtgens joins BeyondTrust after 13 successful years as a highly respected Gartner analyst.

In his new role, Gaehtgens will spearhead BeyondTrust's strategic product vision and drive innovation across the company's portfolio. This includes advancing BeyondTrust's capabilities to secure machine identities, DevOps, APIs, and AI agents using modern, dynamic approaches. Drawing on his extensive industry expertise and strategic perspective, Gaehtgens will further strengthen BeyondTrust's market-leading solutions, empowering customers to better secure critical identities and significantly reduce risk across their organizations.

As a Gartner analyst, Gaehtgens was instrumental in shaping industry thinking and advising hundreds of enterprise CISOs globally. His expertise has deeply influenced the evolution of PAM, helping organizations understand and secure privilege escalation pathways. Gaehtgens’s insights into machine IAM, API security, and modern infrastructure and DevOps practices uniquely position him to help BeyondTrust capitalize on emerging market opportunities.

“I'm thrilled to be joining BeyondTrust at such an exciting time for the company,” said Gaehtgens. “The potential here is incredible, and I can't wait to help drive our next phase of innovation and growth. The identity landscape is evolving rapidly – we're seeing new complexities emerge around machine identities, APIs, DevOps workflows, and now AI agents. These are the kinds of challenging problems that get me energized. I'm looking forward to working with the team to develop solutions that not only address these critical security gaps but also cement BeyondTrust's position as the leader in this space.”

Gaehtgens will also play a pivotal role as BeyondTrust’s public-facing evangelist, continuing his prominent thought leadership activities at industry conferences, webinars, and executive customer forums, helping to advance both customer and market understanding of critical identity security trends.

“We are thrilled to welcome Felix to BeyondTrust Nation,” said Janine Seebeck, CEO at BeyondTrust. “Felix brings unmatched strategic vision and industry expertise, encompassing years of engagement talking with CISOs around the globe, that will drive innovation across our identity portfolio. Felix has seen the inside and the future of security, and has chosen BeyondTrust as the most strategic place to transform identity security. His expertise and passion will accelerate our growth and deepen our ability to serve customers around the world.”

Gaehtgens’s appointment follows other recent strategic research hires, including Kinnaird McQuaid and Dennis Fisher, the official launch of BeyondTrust Phantom Labs™, and the launch of new AI security controls in Identity Security Insights® that are leading the defense against new AI-driven identity security risks. Together, these developments highlight BeyondTrust’s continuing momentum and ongoing investment in leadership, innovation, and customer-centric solutions. With Gaehtgens driving their forward-looking product strategy, BeyondTrust is uniquely positioned to solve the most critical identity security challenges facing organizations today.

To address identity security challenges, BeyondTrust offers its free Identity Security Risk Assessment, which can be found here: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/identity-security-insights/assessment.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global identity security leader protecting Paths to Privilege™. Our identity-centric approach goes beyond securing privileges and access, empowering organizations with the most effective solution to manage the entire identity attack surface and neutralize threats, whether from external attacks or insiders.

BeyondTrust is leading the charge in transforming identity security to prevent breaches and limit the blast radius of attacks, while creating a superior customer experience and operational efficiencies. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and our global ecosystem of partners.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

Follow BeyondTrust:

X: https://twitter.com/beyondtrust

Blog: https:// www.beyondtrust.com/blog

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyondtrust

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondtrust

For BeyondTrust:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for BeyondTrust

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com