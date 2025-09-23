Cabot Corporation Highlights Sustainability Progress in 2025 Sustainability Report

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Corporation (NYSE: CBT) today announced the publication of its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining the progress made toward advancing its sustainability performance and achieving key objectives in calendar year 2024. The company also unveiled its 2030 Sustainability Goals, which target six priority topics identified as most material, reflecting its ambition to continuously drive measurable impact for its stakeholders.

“Sustainability is central to who we are at Cabot and serves as the foundation for our purpose of creating materials that improve daily life and enable a more sustainable future,” said Sean Keohane, president and CEO. “By leveraging advanced chemistry and innovation, we are supporting our customers in tackling complex sustainability challenges, all while working to minimize our own environmental impact across our global operations. I am immensely proud of the accomplishments our team has made to advance our sustainability priorities and look forward to building on this momentum with the launch of our new 2030 Sustainability Goals, aimed at generating positive, lasting impact for our customers, communities and the world.”

Key Highlights from 2025 Sustainability Report

Cabot continues to make tangible progress in advancing its sustainability agenda, resulting in the achievement of 11 of its 15 2025 Sustainability Goals ahead of schedule. The company anticipates further progress in 2025 on its remaining goals.

Notable key achievements in the report include:

Community-focused Initiatives: Achieved its target of investing $10 million in the local communities where the company operates.

Achieved its target of investing $10 million in the local communities where the company operates. Innovative Solutions : Launched REPLASBLAK ® product family, the first-ever International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certified black masterbatches powered by EVOLVE ® Sustainable Solutions.

: Launched REPLASBLAK product family, the first-ever International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certified black masterbatches powered by EVOLVE Sustainable Solutions. Waste Reduction: Achieved the highest level of beneficial reuse in over six years, significantly increasing waste diversion from landfill.

Achieved the highest level of beneficial reuse in over six years, significantly increasing waste diversion from landfill. Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions Reduction: Reduced GHG emissions intensity by more than 5% below 2022 levels, achieving 2025 goal ahead of schedule.

Reduced GHG emissions intensity by more than 5% below 2022 levels, achieving 2025 goal ahead of schedule. Global Certifications: Attained Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) Europe certification at its two masterbatch and compounding facilities in Pepinster and Loncin, Belgium, a testament to the company’s commitment to reduce plastic waste in the environment.



Introduction of 2030 Sustainability Goals

To define its new 2030 Sustainability Goals, Cabot completed a materiality assessment in 2024. This process included in-depth research, peer benchmarking and engagement with over 20 internal teams along with external stakeholders to evaluate the company’s most significant sustainability-related impacts. These findings guided the development of the updated goals, which focus on six priority topics.

The 2030 Sustainability Goals include:

Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions: Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity by 15%.

Reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity by 15%. Air Emissions: Reduce sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) absolute emissions by 20%.

Reduce sulfur dioxide (SO ) absolute emissions by 20%. Energy: Export 250% of the energy Cabot imports.

Export 250% of the energy Cabot imports. Water: Reduce freshwater withdrawal intensity by 10% from sites located in water-stressed areas.

Reduce freshwater withdrawal intensity by 10% from sites located in water-stressed areas. Product Sustainability & Circularity: Reduce average portfolio product carbon footprint (PCF) by 5-10%.

Reduce average portfolio product carbon footprint (PCF) by 5-10%. Health & Safety: Reduce total recordable incident rate (TRIR) and lost time incident rate (LTIR) by 25%.

“As a global leader in our industry, it is our responsibility to set forward-looking goals that challenge us to elevate our sustainability performance,” said Jennifer Chittick, senior vice president, Safety, Health and Environment (SH&E) and chief sustainability officer. “Our 2030 Sustainability Goals are not just benchmarks, they are a strategic framework to guide how we innovate, operate and create long-term value for all our stakeholders. Achieving these goals will require cross-functional collaboration, creativity and a shared commitment to continuous improvement. Our ability to meet them will position Cabot as a differentiated leader in sustainability, both within the chemical industry and beyond.”

The 2025 Sustainability Report was developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and provides information in support of Cabot's participation in the United Nations Global Compact (UNCG). To view the full report and learn more about Cabot’s 2030 Sustainability Goals, visit cabotcorp.com/sustainability.

