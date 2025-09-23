BIGG Digital Assets Highlights Investor Relations Program with BTV Feature, CEO Interview Series, and Upcoming Conferences

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”) (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Netcoins , Blockchain Intelligence Group , and TerraZero , is pleased to announce a series of recent and upcoming Investor Relations initiatives designed to expand awareness of BIGG, highlight its business progress, and strengthen relationships with both new and existing shareholders.

As part of this expanded program:

BTV Feature: Netcoins, BIGG’s regulated Canadian crypto trading platform, is featured in BTV – Business Television’s segment “Built for Canada, Powered by Trust”, which aired on the BNN Bloomberg Channel on September 17 at 7:30pm ET and September 20 at 8:00pm ET. The feature is also available online here: Netcoins – Built for Canada, Powered by Trust .

BTV Commercial Campaign: Netcoins is also featured in a national advertising campaign running across streaming and YouTube pre-roll from September 2 – October 27, 2025. The commercial can be viewed here: Netcoins – Canada’s Trusted Gateway to Crypto Trading .

Blockchain North CEO Interview Series: BIGG is producing an interview series featuring Fraser Matthews, CEO of Netcoins, alongside some of North America’s most prominent blockchain and crypto leaders. These conversations will provide investors with insights into the future of Bitcoin, blockchain adoption, and BIGG’s leadership in regulated crypto.

Cantech Letter Investment Conference: BIGG will present on October 9, 2025, at 11:00am ET at Canada’s premier small-cap investment event in Toronto, Ontario.

CIRI Investor Relations Training: Fraser Matthews will also attend the Essentials of Investor Relations program in Toronto, hosted by the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), underscoring BIGG’s commitment to adopting best practices in shareholder communications.

Fraser Matthews, President and CEO of Netcoins, commented:

“Investor engagement is central to our growth strategy. Through BTV, our Blockchain North interview series, and upcoming conferences, we are not only focused on attracting new investors but also ensuring that our existing shareholders are excited about the progress we are making. BIGG is building trust, transparency, and long-term value – and these investor-facing initiatives are key to sharing that story.”

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (TSXV: BIGG; OTCQB: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) owns, operates, and invests in crypto businesses that support a compliant and safe digital asset ecosystem. BIGG’s portfolio includes:

Netcoins – A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform.

– A regulated Canadian and American crypto trading platform. Blockchain Intelligence Group – Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions.

– Blockchain analytics and forensics solutions. TerraZero Technologies – Immersive Media, Metaverse and Web3 development.





BIGG believes the future of crypto is secure, compliant, and trusted. Learn more at www.biggdigitalassets.com .

Netcoins is a Crypto trading platform providing secure, regulated access to a growing range of digital assets. With a commitment to transparency and compliance, Netcoins serves both retail and institutional investors, offering a trusted way to buy, sell, and hold crypto in Canada. Learn more at www.netcoins.com .

TerraZero Technologies Inc., a leading Metaverse development group and Web3 technology company, is transforming how brands connect with audiences through next-gen immersive experiences. Leveraging the power of Agentic AI, TerraZero is building dynamic bridges between the physical and virtual worlds — where enterprise, creativity, and commerce seamlessly converge. With a Metaverse-agnostic vision and a fully integrated model, TerraZero designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions that unlock new revenue streams and user engagement opportunities. Through its Intraverse platform, TerraZero offers a full digital ecosystem: Immersive Experience Creation, Advertising, Data Analytics and Events & Marketing. From gamified experiences to enterprise-level activations, TerraZero is shaping the future of how we live, work, and play in the Metaverse. For more information, please visit https://terrazero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assisting our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.io .

For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.BIGGdigitalassets.com . Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

