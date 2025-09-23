The City of Buffalo partners with Verizon Business to advance public safety communications

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in serving the community, the City of Buffalo, New York, the Buffalo Police Department (BPD) and Verizon Business today announced a deal that will deliver city employees and police officers a comprehensive communications upgrade.

For the residents of Buffalo, this upgrade of a full suite of advanced communications tools helps ensure their local government and police department have what they need to best meet their evolving needs.

As part of the deal, City of Buffalo Executive Departments will now have access to:

5G Ultra Wideband (UW)-enabled Smartphones and Tablets : For enhanced communication and data access across various city executive departments, including City Hall, the Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets, Office of Strategic Planning and City Comptroller. These devices will help streamline operations and improve field accessibility for city employees.

: For enhanced communication and data access across various city executive departments, including City Hall, the Department of Public Works, Parks and Streets, Office of Strategic Planning and City Comptroller. These devices will help streamline operations and improve field accessibility for city employees. Updated Routers and Mi-Fi Hotspots: Providing reliable and secure network connectivity for mobile city operations and temporary work sites, helping ensure continuous access to vital resources wherever city personnel are working.

The Buffalo Police Department (BPD) will have access to:

5G Ultra Wideband (UW)-enabled Smartphones : Pre-loaded with proprietary law enforcement applications, these smartphones help enhance operational efficiency and information security by providing officers with city-issued devices, eliminating the need for personal device use on the job.

: Pre-loaded with proprietary law enforcement applications, these smartphones help enhance operational efficiency and information security by providing officers with city-issued devices, eliminating the need for personal device use on the job. Connected Laptops : For enhanced in-vehicle and on-scene data access, allowing officers to quickly retrieve and input critical information.

: For enhanced in-vehicle and on-scene data access, allowing officers to quickly retrieve and input critical information. Updated Routers delivering Mobile Broadband service : Providing reliable and secure network connectivity in patrol vehicles and temporary command centers, ensuring officers have access to vital resources wherever they are.

: Providing reliable and secure network connectivity in patrol vehicles and temporary command centers, ensuring officers have access to vital resources wherever they are. Verizon Frontline Network Slice : Provides enhanced mission-critical connectivity in even the most population-dense environments or during periods of high network congestion.

“We are proud to partner with the City of Buffalo and the BPD to provide them with the advanced communication tools they need to protect and serve their community,” said Frank Dipsia, Verizon Business government sales director for the Northeast. “This comprehensive upgrade underscores our commitment to equipping public safety agencies with the cutting-edge technology required for modern policing. City employees and BPD officers will now have real-time information access, enhanced situational awareness, and secure communications.”

“Critical communications are essential for our mission, especially in a city like Buffalo,” said Alphonso Wright, BPD Commissioner. “Equipping our officers with advanced tools directly enhances our ability to protect and serve our quarter-million-plus residents. These devices help ensure that our officers can communicate seamlessly and securely, access vital information in real-time, and ultimately respond more effectively to the needs of our community, helping us fulfill our mission.”

This new deal furthers an already deep commitment to the community in and around the City of Buffalo. From upgrading government agencies to being named the exclusive wireless telecommunications partner of the Buffalo Bills and New Highmark Stadium, Verizon has Buffalo connected.

