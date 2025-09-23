SEGG Media and Sports.com Celebrate Landmark Weekend for Racing Women at Donington Park

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

DONINGTON PARK, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) the global sports, entertainment, and gaming conglomerate, proudly celebrated a landmark weekend at Donington Park with the awarding of the inaugural Sports.com Nations Trophy to Austria’s Jorden Dolischka. The weekend’s events showcased the incredible talent of the Racing Women competitors and the growing presence of Sports.com in motorsport.

Eight drivers from seven nations competed across qualifying, sprint races, and the endurance finale. Through challenging conditions, Dolischka emerged victorious with 40 points, securing the Sports.com Nations Trophy and earning a funded drive at the Radical Gulf Cup opener in Abu Dhabi on November 1–2, 2025.

Sports.com’s branding was prominent throughout the event — on the Racing Women cars, across the garages, and on walk-and-repeat backdrops that framed interviews and media coverage all weekend. The visibility underscored SEGG Media’s commitment to expanding brand recognition and sponsorship-driven value across global motorsport.

SEGG Media directors added further weight to the event’s profile. Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com, attended on Saturday to meet teams and drivers, while Tamer Hassan, President of Sports.com Studios and world-renowned actor (Layer Cake, The Business, The Football Factory) was on hand Sunday to participate in driver briefings, conduct interviews for upcoming content, and present the prizes to the winners. Hassan’s involvement drew national media attention, reflecting the growing stature of the Racing Women initiative.

“Donington was a superb weekend for Racing Women and Sports.com. Jorden’s victory is a milestone moment, and we’re proud that SEGG Media’s support is helping create opportunities for talented female drivers on a global stage. This is exactly the type of initiative that builds brand exposure, delivers sponsorship value, and positions the Sports.com brand at the heart of motorsport’s future,” said Tamer Hassan, Director of SEGG Media.

As Racing Women prepares for its next chapter in Abu Dhabi, SEGG Media continues to strengthen its reputation as leading forces in motorsport, aligning brand growth with the rise of female talent in racing.

About Racing Women LLC

Racing Women is a global movement built on two decades of experience empowering women in motorsport. Its mission is to inspire, support, and develop the next generation of female champions through opportunity, training and community.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com and Lottery.com. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

