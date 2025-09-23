Alcatraz Appoints Industry Veteran Kasia Hanson to Vice President of Strategic Partnerships

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcatraz , the leader in facial biometric authentication for physical access, today announced the appointment of Kasia Hanson to vice president of strategic partnerships. In this role, Hanson will be responsible for expanding Alcatraz’s partner ecosystem and deepening relationships for the company across key sectors, including critical infrastructure, corporate campuses, higher education, and major stadiums and venues.





Hanson is widely recognized in the security industry for building partnerships that turn innovation into measurable outcomes. She spent more than two decades at Intel, where she led the Global Security Ecosystem Development and Partnerships team in the Security Center of Excellence and advanced go-to-market strategies for AI, IoT, edge computing and cybersecurity. At Intel, she generated more than $15 billion in revenue by expanding the company’s global business and advising Fortune 50 companies on AI adoption, technology strategy and market execution.

“Kasia is a proven force in security, known for forging meaningful partnerships across high-stakes sectors like government, finance, sports venues and critical infrastructure,” said Tina D’Agostin, CEO of Alcatraz. “She joins us at a time of strong momentum, as we continue to scale globally. Kasia brings the credibility, focus and leadership to strengthen our partner ecosystem, accelerate adoption and expand our impact across the industries that rely on Alcatraz.”

Hanson is widely recognized for her many accomplishments, including being named a Top 40 Security Influencer by Life Safety Alliance, a two-time Top 30 Influencer by Security Journal Americas and a three-time SIA Women in Security Forum Power 100 honoree. She is also the president of the Global Council for Responsible AI, USA Chapter, an international coalition that unites some of the most influential leaders in AI and Cyber to champion the responsible, ethical, trustworthy and accountable development and use of artificial intelligence. Additionally, she is a distinguished fellow for the Innovation Institute for Fan Experience, enhancing safety measures in stadiums and arenas, and has also advised the U.S. Olympic team on public safety.

“Alcatraz has already built strong partnerships across some of the most security-conscious industries, from financial institutions to global stadiums,” said Kasia Hanson, vice president of strategic partnerships for Alcatraz. “What excites me is the opportunity to take those relationships even further by aligning with partners on long-term strategy, accelerating adoption in complex environments and expanding into new use cases where privacy, safety and trust are essential. I’m thrilled to join a company that is raising the bar for secure access and look forward to helping scale its global impact and grow revenue.”

Trusted across Fortune 100 campuses, AI data centers, financial institutions and national R&D facilities, Alcatraz’s facial authentication platform delivers privacy-first, high-performance access control at scale. Alcatraz continues to lead with real-world solutions built for the environments that demand the highest levels of trust and control.

For more information about Alcatraz, please visit alcatraz.ai .

About Alcatraz

Alcatraz transforms how people move through their secure spaces. Our AI-powered facial authentication technology makes access effortless, intelligent and personalized without compromising on security or privacy. Purpose-built for today’s enterprise, Alcatraz empowers employees to travel freely and safely through the workplace, while protecting high-security environments with enterprise-grade precision. As the pioneer of Facial Authentication-as-a-Service (FAaaS), our plug-and-play biometric solution safeguards the most sensitive environments in the world, including data centers powering the AI revolution, Fortune 100 campuses, financial institutions, R&D facilities, universities, stadiums and more. Headquartered in Cupertino, the company helps protect over four million employees (and counting) worldwide.

Media Contact:

Alcatraz@samsonpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b575e8d-c105-4e6b-95fa-715b7ca13630