Preferred Hotels & Resorts Launches Once-in-a-Lifetime Private Jet Experience, Legendary Journeys, Visiting the World’s Most Extraordinary Destinations

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is proud to unveil its first ever private jet experience, Legendary Journeys – The Ultimate Private Jet Experience by Preferred Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Bucketlist Xperiences. This bespoke journey is designed for discerning travelers seeking unparalleled access to the globe’s most extraordinary destinations, all while traveling aboard a luxuriously appointed private jet, inclusive of elevated perks from the brand’s I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program.

“Our mission has always been to connect travelers with the world’s most remarkable independent hotels and destinations in ways that are both unforgettable and transformative,” said Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “Aligned with our recently released Luxury Travel Report 2025, which found that 61% of affluent travelers see once-in-a-lifetime moments as the ultimate luxury and 75% seek experiences curated by those ‘in the know,’ the Legendary Journeys experience delivers rare adventures with personalized service, crafted to feel effortless, memorable, and truly legacy-defining.”

Jordan Kaplan, President of Bucketlist Xperiences continues “We are incredibly excited to partner with Preferred Hotels & Resorts and its esteemed Legend Collection to bring Legendary Journeys to life. Together, we’re curating an experience that transcends traditional travel, seamlessly blending once-in-a-lifetime private jet Xperiences with the unmatched excellence of independent luxury hospitality in the world’s most extraordinary destinations.”

Set to take place from October 6 – 23, 2026, the 17-night itinerary will whisk guests across Singapore, India, Rwanda, Kenya, Greece, Morocco, and London. Highlights include once-in-a-lifetime curated moments that reflect the transformative power of travel - gorilla trekking in the lush forests of Rwanda, a royal celebration in Jaipur, sunset sailing off Santorini, private wildlife encounters in Kenya, and dining beneath the stars in Morocco’s Atlas Mountains - to name a few. Travelers will stay at exceptional properties, including four members of Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ prestigious Legend Collection.

The journey begins aboard a custom, private VIP airliner, reimagined for the pinnacle of luxury travel. Guests will enjoy lie-flat leather seating, gourmet meals prepared by a private chef, and curated wines and spirits. Enhancements such as seamless transfers, private VIP airport access, luggage concierge, personalized gifts and amenities, and a dedicated 17-member service team to ensure every detail is flawlessly managed. Adding to the experience, a professional photographer and videographer will capture the journey’s most unforgettable moments.

Curated Itinerary Highlights Include:

Singapore, The Fullerton Bay Hotel, Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ Legend Collection member (Two nights): The journey begins at one of Singapore’s most elegant hotels, a jewel on Marina Bay that seamlessly blends sleek modern design with heritage charm. Highlights include sunset cocktails on the rooftop with panoramic views of the skyline, and an exclusive welcome celebration on the iconic waterfront.

Jaipur, India, , Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Legend Collection member (Three nights): Next, guests are transported to the royal heart of Rajasthan for a stay in Jaipur's palatial splendor. Days unfold with VIP excursions to the Taj Mahal, the Amber Fort, and the City Palace, while evenings bring a private wildlife reserve visit, offering intimate insight into jaguar conservation. The experience culminates with a grand Royal Wedding Celebration, an unforgettable immersion into the pageantry, color, and culture of India.

Kigali, Rwanda, The Movenpick Kigali (Partner property) (Two nights): In Rwanda's vibrant capital, guests are welcomed with a private reception hosted by President Kagame before taking to the skies on a helicopter flight over the Virunga Mountains. The adventure continues with a once-in-a-lifetime gorilla trek in Volcanoes National Park, complemented by exclusive sessions with conservation leaders from the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund and the Mountain Gorilla Veterinary Project. An inspiring encounter with the founders of Ignite Power showcases how sustainable solar innovation is transforming Sub-Saharan Africa.

Kenya, andBeyond Suyian Lodge or Angama Mara (Partner properties) (Three nights): The journey continues with stays in luxury safari tents in either Laikipia or the Maasai Mara with endless savannah views. Iconic moments include witnessing the Great Migration, thrilling Big Five game drives, and a sunrise hot-air balloon safari with a Champagne breakfast in the bush. Evenings conclude with unforgettable dinners beneath the stars.

Santorini, Greece, Andronis Luxury Suites, Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Legend Collection member (Three Nights): High above the Aegean on Oia's cliffside, guests enjoy a relaxing and exclusive stay in suites with private plunge pools and breathtaking caldera views. Experiences include a sunset sailing journey aboard a private luxury yacht, intimate tastings of rare Assyrtiko vintages, and a secret dining affair in a historic mansion where local musicians serenade.

Marrakech, Morocco, Mandarin Oriental (Partner property) (Three nights): Guests will venture into Marrakech's lively medina for a local shopping experience, explore Berber villages for tea with local families, and unwind with traditional hammam rituals. Days of mountain adventure unfold with unforgettable evenings of dining under desert skies, accompanied by live Gnawa musicians.

London, United Kingdom: The Londoner, Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Legend Collection member (One night): The journey concludes in the heart of Leicester Square at The Londoner, the world's first "super boutique" hotel. After check-in, guests will toast their adventure with Champagne on the rooftop terrace overlooking the city and experience the spa, before embarking on an exclusive tour of the city's iconic landmarks.



Seats are limited to just 29 couples (single occupancy available upon request) for this inaugural journey. Pricing begins at US $133,500 per person (based on double occupancy). Full inclusion details are available via the link below.

Participants in this exclusive experience will receive I Prefer Hotel Rewards Titanium Status, along with 1 million I Prefer Hotel Rewards points, equivalent to more than 10 complimentary hotel nights at over 650 I Prefer Hotel Rewards participating properties worldwide.

For more information or to secure your experience, visit bucketlistxperiences.com/trip/phr/legendary-journeys. To book, contact Preferred Hotels & Resorts’ VIP Desk at (U.S.) 888-688-6106 and worldwide: +1 708-416-8404.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travellers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travellers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com .

About I Prefer Hotel Rewards

Launched in August 2013, the I Prefer Hotel Rewards program from Preferred Travel Group – the parent company that operates hotel brands Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Beyond Green, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – extends points, status, and other complimentary benefits to members upon eligible stays at more than 650 participating hotels and resorts worldwide. In addition to earning points for eligible room nights, members receive additional benefits based on their tier status. The I Prefer program also offers a free mobile app, available on Apple and Android devices, which allows members to search and book hotel stays, and easily redeem Reward Certificates. With 6 million travelers currently enrolled in membership, I Prefer is complimentary to join. To learn more and to enroll in the program, please visit IPrefer.com/enroll.

About Bucket List Xperiences

Bucketlist Xperiences (BX) curates ultra-luxury, invitation-only private jet experiences to the world’s most extraordinary destinations. BX unlocks the inaccessible: think closed site access, meetings with world leaders, and dinners with royalty. VIP airport access and luggage concierge ensure travel that feels effortless. Every moment is intentional, and unforgettable. Our trips aren’t just travel; they’re once-in-a-lifetime experiences with a like-minded, carefully curated group. To learn more, visit BucketlistXperiences.com.