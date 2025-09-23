Ultimate Medical Academy Receives Grant from Pinellas County Social Action Fund to Launch Workforce Development Initiative

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is proud to announce the award of a $135,000 grant from Pinellas County through the Social Action Fund. The fund, administered by Pinellas County’s Human Services Department, is designed to support initiatives that address systemic barriers and promote economic mobility. This funding will support a transformative workforce development initiative aimed at providing education, training and essential support services to low-income residents of Pinellas County.

Through this initiative, UMA will collaborate with local Social Service Organizations (SSOs) to enroll, educate and train 70 county residents currently receiving services through these organizations. Participants will have the opportunity to pursue career training in either the Phlebotomy Technician or Nursing Assistant programs at UMA’s Clearwater Campus. In addition to tuition assistance, the grant will provide funds for emergent basic needs support to ensure students can focus on their education and career goals.

“This grant allows us to deepen our commitment to expanding access to healthcare education,” said Bridget Hyde, Vice President of Research & Development at UMA. “Through partnerships with trusted community organizations, we’re meeting students where they are and empowering them to forge meaningful careers in healthcare. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with other social service organizations who share our vision and passion for impact.”

Current SSO partners include Hope Villages of America and Daystar Life Center, with capacity for additional organizations to join the effort. UMA will lead the educational component, while SSOs will engage and support potential students already connected to their services. "At Hope Villages of America, our mission is to restore hope for those facing instability,” said Nick DiCeglie, President & CEO of Hope Villages of America. “We meet participants where they are in crisis, addressing their immediate needs, and then walk alongside them as they take the next steps to rebuild their lives. This partnership with Ultimate Medical Academy is a powerful example of that continuum of care and our mission in action. Thanks to this impactful investment from the Pinellas Social Action Fund, we are creating a clear pathway for our participants to pursue education and credentials in high-demand medical fields. This isn't just about jobs; it's about giving them the tools for self-sufficiency and a stable future, restoring hope for themselves and their families."

Enrollment for the program will begin this fall, with outreach coordinated through participating SSOs. UMA encourages additional community partners to join the initiative and help expand its reach.

For more information about the program or partnership opportunities, please visit www.ultimatemedical.edu.

