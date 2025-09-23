Nüspace unveils an exceptional Fall offering with the arrival of Blu Dot, HKliving, and Le Feu

MONTREAL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This fall, Nüspace reaffirms its role as a Canadian leader in contemporary design by enriching its catalog with prestigious international brands. Three new collections are joining the lineup: Blu Dot, HKliving, and Le Feu Fires, each bringing a unique and complementary identity to the selection.

Blu Dot: American design, reimagined

Founded in Minneapolis, Blu Dot is celebrated for its accessible approach to modern design. Its creations combine clean aesthetics, functionality, and bold creativity. From modular sofas to sculptural chairs, Blu Dot embodies design made for everyday life without compromising on quality. With this addition, Nüspace introduces a distinctive contemporary aesthetic, still rare in Canada.

HKliving: authenticity and a traveler’s spirit

Based in the Netherlands, HKliving draws inspiration from global cultures and artisanal know-how. Its collections blend natural textures, earthy tones, and reimagined vintage references. Whether furniture, lighting, or accessories, each piece tells a story and adds warmth and character to interiors. By introducing HKliving, Nüspace expands into a cosmopolitan and timeless design style that resonates with both private customers and design professionals.

Le Feu Fires: Scandinavian warmth

With Le Feu Fires , Nüspace brings Canadians a new way to experience fire. These Danish fireplaces run on bioethanol, a renewable and clean energy source, offering real flames without the need for a chimney. Their minimalist, elegant design integrates seamlessly into both urban interiors and open spaces. Already celebrated across Europe, these fireplaces are now available to the Canadian public thanks to Nüspace.

Loyalty to iconic brands

Alongside these newcomers, Nüspace continues to renew its signature collections. Seletti , the Italian house known for its bold and unconventional creations, continues to enrich its range with objects at the crossroads of art and design. Newgate, the British reference in contemporary clocks, offers new variations of its iconic timepieces, confirming their status as design staples.

A unique Canadian offering

By bringing together renowned international brands and exclusive collections under one roof, Nüspace offers a selection unmatched in Canada. This blend of new arrivals and established favorites reinforces its role as the go-to destination for design enthusiasts, architects, and decorators seeking original and inspiring pieces.

About Nüspace

Founded in Montreal 20 years ago, Nüspace has established itself as a reference in the world of modern furniture and décor. With an eclectic selection of local and international brands, the company provides both private customers and professionals with collections that combine creativity, quality, and accessibility. Beyond its catalog, Nüspace stands out for its attentive customer service: every advisor is dedicated to guiding clients through their choices and helping them create spaces that truly reflect who they are.

