Rotunda Capital Partners Announces Promotions of Rohit Dhake and Ryan Aprill to Partner

BETHESDA, Md. and EVANSTON, Ill. , Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Rotunda Capital Partners (“Rotunda”), an operationally focused private equity firm that works with family- and founder-owned businesses, is proud to announce the promotions of Rohit Dhake and Ryan Aprill to Partner. These promotions recognize their tenure at Rotunda where they each contributed execution expertise, expanded the firm’s sourcing proficiency and demonstrated steadfast commitment to Rotunda’s values.

Since joining Rotunda as the first employee, Rohit has been instrumental in shaping the firm’s investment strategy and deal execution across multiple funds. He has led several critical initiatives to improve the firm as well as successfully driving many portfolio company investments from inception through successful realizations.

Ryan joined in 2020 and has been a driving force behind Rotunda’s thematic sourcing efforts by identifying operating executives, working with them to identify attractive companies and effectively connecting with family-founders. He works tirelessly to identify platform and add-on opportunities. He leads several current portfolio companies.

Both Partners have driven thoughtful deal execution and work collaboratively with portfolio companies to support their growth initiatives. Their contributions have directly supported the expansion of Rotunda’s portfolio and investment approach.

“Elevating Ryan and Rohit to Partner is a milestone for Rotunda,” said John Fruehwirth, Managing Partner. “They represent the next generation of leadership at the firm and are leaders who combine strategic thinking with the ability to drive initiatives forward alongside family-founders and management teams. With their new roles, Rotunda is well positioned to pursue opportunities, strengthen our portfolio companies, and drive long-term value-creation on behalf of our investors.”

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial, business & residential services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.

