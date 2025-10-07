Canter Power Systems Expands Gulf Coast Presence with Optimize Generator People Acquisition

Greensboro, N.C., USA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canter Power Systems (“Canter”), a Generac Power Premier Pro dealer, and one of the largest independent installers and service providers of residential backup power generators in the U.S., is pleased to announce the acquisition of Optimize Generator People (“Optimize”), a premier provider of residential generator installation and service solutions. This is Canter’s sixth add-on acquisition since partnering with Rotunda Capital Partners in 2021.

Based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Optimize provides comprehensive generator installation, inspection, and repair services across 4 locations in Louisiana. Known for its technical expertise, reliability, and customer service, Optimize has become a trusted partner for homeowners seeking dependable backup power solutions.

The partnership reflects a shared focus on customer care, technical expertise, and long-term growth. Together, Canter and Optimize will expand their reach across the Gulf Coast and Southeast U.S., while enhancing their collective installation, service, and maintenance capabilities. Homeowners will benefit from a broader range of solutions, including comprehensive repair and ongoing preventative maintenance services to ensure uptime and reliability of their backup power systems.

“We are pleased to welcome Optimize into the Canter family,” said Brian Lopatka, CEO of Canter Power Systems. “By bringing our teams together, we will be able to serve more homeowners with dependable power solutions and strengthen our ability to deliver value across our combined markets.”“Our organizations share a similar approach, with both focused on quality work and customer support,” said Matthew Newman, Managing Partner of Optimize. “Partnering with Canter provides access to additional resources that will help us continue to build upon what we’ve established and create new opportunities for our collective employees and customers.”"The acquisition of Optimize marks an important step in Canter’s M&A growth strategy,” added Ryan Aprill, Partner at Rotunda. “Following Canter’s successful acquisitions of Grasten Power Technologies and Generx Generators in the Texas and Florida markets, this investment further strengthens Canter’s ability to serve customers across the gulf state region. Rotunda looks forward to continuing to support additional acquisitions in both new and existing markets.”

About Canter Power Systems

Canter Power Systems is a Generac Power Premier Pro dealer and one of the largest independent installers of home standby generators in the U.S. Canter Power Systems’ solution capabilities include residential backup generator systems, battery storage technology and preventative maintenance and residential field services. Canter Power Systems has a long list of accomplishments, including being Home Depot’s largest national residential generator installer since 2007, being named Home Depot Service Provider of the Year in 2022, and receiving the Generac Industry Excellence Award in 2021 and 2022, all while maintaining Generac’s Power Premier Pro Status since 2016. For more information, visit www.canterpowersystems.com.

About Rotunda Capital Partners

Rotunda Capital Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm focused on transforming family-founder owned companies into dynamic, data-driven platforms able to achieve and manage significant growth. Since its founding in 2009, Rotunda has partnered with management teams to build great businesses within three primary sectors: value-added distribution, asset-light logistics and industrial, business & residential services. Rotunda strives to achieve replicable results by implementing its Rotunda Performance System to create strategic alignment, develop lean processes and create robust, data-driven infrastructures. For more information, visit www.rotundacapital.com.

