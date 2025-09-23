H.H.C. Group Launches “Proof in the Pudding” Savings Program for Prospective Client TPAs, Stop-Loss and Self-Insured Payors

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.H.C. Group (H.H.C.), a leader in reducing healthcare costs by providing high-quality cost containment solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new “Proof in the Pudding” savings program — a no-risk opportunity designed to show third-party administrators (TPAs), stop-loss carriers and self-insured payors the real impact of expert claim negotiation and cost containment solutions. Prospective clients are invited to submit up to six high-dollar in-and out-of-network claims for analysis and negotiation and H.H.C. will return results with no cost and no obligation — and savings that routinely outperform industry benchmarks. *Offer is for new/prospective clients only.

“This is not a pitch, it’s proof,” says Bruce D. Roffé, president and CEO, H.H.C. Group. “We know how skeptical the market has become. That’s why we’re inviting TPAs and carriers to send us their toughest claims and let the results prove our value. On average, two out of every three out-of-network claims are successfully reduced, delivering savings of approximately 40%. In-network claims, while less frequently reduced, involve larger amounts and still result in substantial savings.”

With rising claim severity, aggressive billing and tighter margins, payors face mounting pressure to contain costs without losing speed or precision. H.H.C. Group brings 30 years of clinical, legal and financial expertise to help clients take control. Most claims are resolved in 5 to 7 business days, powered by attorney-led negotiations, URAC-accredited reviews and access to major PPO networks.

“We’re not asking clients to take our word for it, we’re giving them real data on real claims,” Roffé adds. “This program is about showing—not telling—how we deliver meaningful, measurable savings.”

Payors ready to see measurable results can contact H.H.C. Group directly to begin the claim submission process.

About H.H.C. Group

Dedicated to significantly reducing medical claims costs through claim negotiation, repricing and medical bill review, H.H.C. Group is a national healthcare cost-containment leader serving self-funded healthcare payors, TPAS, stop-loss carriers/captives, unions and insurers. Serving the Group Health, Workers Compensation and Auto-Health markets, H.H.C. Group delivers timely, customizable solutions and proven savings. Committed to integrity and compliance, URAC-accredited H.H.C. Group stands out as a trusted partner for reducing healthcare costs and ensuring quality outcomes.

