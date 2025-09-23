Plum Tree Leads the Way in Team-Based Child Therapy and Multidisciplinary Testing

ST. CHARLES, IL, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plum Tree Psychology, a trusted child and family mental health practice in St. Charles, IL, is proud to announce the launch of its multidisciplinary evaluation service. This new approach brings together psychologists, therapists, nurse practitioners, learning specialists, certified autism specialists, and staff with expertise in neuropsychology, school advocacy, speech-language pathology, and dyslexia. Families get clear answers and a complete picture of their child’s needs - all in one place.

“A stack of reports won’t raise a child,” said Dr. Ann Weller. “That’s why we put the specialists in one room - so families get solutions, not homework.”

Families can count on:

Combined Testing: Learning and brain testing that guides therapy plans.

Learning and brain testing that guides therapy plans. One Team, One Plan: Therapists and testers share updates so care is steady and connected.

Therapists and testers share updates so care is steady and connected. Family Support: Parents can reach many services in one place.

Parents can reach many services in one place. Creative Solutions: Evidence-based tools mixed with fresh teamwork ideas.

This model helps kids grow emotionally, socially, and in school.

Plum Tree’s approach is already gaining support from local schools, doctors, and community partners. The practice is looking for more ways to expand and keep improving child mental health in Kane County and beyond.

“Our job is to uncover the hidden strengths and challenges,” said Dr. Ann Weller. “When parents and teachers can truly see a child, they know how to help them thrive.”

About Plum Tree

Plum Tree Psychology is a child and family mental health practice in St. Charles, Illinois. The team offers therapy and testing with compassion, teamwork, and innovation. Plum Tree helps children and teens build resilience, overcome challenges, and thrive in every part of life.

Contact information: hello@theplumtree.net / https://www.theplumtree.net/

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2025ad4d-82e4-441b-be5e-bfe3fdd00dc1