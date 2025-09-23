OtterlyAI Celebrates 10,000 Users, Cementing Role as Best AI Search Monitoring Tool for SEO Professionals

Vienna, Austria, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otterly.AI, the leading platform for monitoring brand visibility and content citations across AI-search and LLM-powered platforms, today announced that it has crossed 10,000 users on its Platform, further validating its position as the best AI Search Monitoring Tool for SEO Professionals.

Since its founding, Otterly.AI has been committed to helping marketers, SEOs, and brand teams monitor how their content and mentions perform not just on traditional search engines, but on the fast-emerging AI search platforms such as ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot. Today's announcement comes right on the heels of Otterly.AI announcing a new Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Audit Tool to Maximize AI Chatbot Visibility, a story that was picked up nationally by publishers like Business Insider, Yahoo Finance and more.

Key Highlights:

20 5-Star Reviews on G2 : This latest milestone reflects high customer satisfaction across usability, feature set, support, and outcomes, especially from SEO teams using Otterly.AI to gain visibility into AI-search dynamics.

: This latest milestone reflects high customer satisfaction across usability, feature set, support, and outcomes, especially from SEO teams using Otterly.AI to gain visibility into AI-search dynamics. Trusted by 10,000+ Marketing and SEO Professionals : Otterly.AI already supports a large base of users who rely heavily on insights into AI search prompts, brand mentions, link citations, GEO performance, and more.

: Otterly.AI already supports a large base of users who rely heavily on insights into AI search prompts, brand mentions, link citations, GEO performance, and more. Comprehensive Monitoring Across AI Search Platforms : Users can immediately see how their brand is cited or referenced in AI-powered search tools, what content is being surfaced, and what prompts or keywords drive visibility. This helps SEO professionals stay ahead of competitors and shifts in search behavior.

: Users can immediately see how their brand is cited or referenced in AI-powered search tools, what content is being surfaced, and what prompts or keywords drive visibility. This helps SEO professionals stay ahead of competitors and shifts in search behavior. Real Outcomes for SEO Pros: According to Otterly.AI data, 95% of customers see measurable insights within one month of using the platform. These insights translate into content optimization, better citations, increased visibility, and improved brand share of voice on AI search results.

“Crossing 10,000 users on our platform is more than just a number,” said Thomas Peham, CEO of Otterly.AI. “It’s proof that SEO professionals gravitate toward tools that not only promise visibility, but deliver it—especially in the new frontier of AI-search. At Otterly.AI, our mission is to give marketers the clarity, automation, and competitive edge they need to win in AI Search. This milestone tells us we’re on the right path.”

About Otterly.AI

Otterly.AI is an AI Search Monitoring and optimization platform built for the future of search. It enables brands and SEO professionals to automatically monitor where they show up, what’s being said about them, and which websites get cited—across new and evolving AI search platforms. Trusted by thousands of marketing and SEO experts, Otterly.AI helps users turn visibility into action.

Media Contact:

Email: hello@otterly.ai

Phone: +43 676 65 69 192

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/zj89ivG7OL4