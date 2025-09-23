Medical Supplies and Labware Market Size to Worth USD 234.21 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical supplies and labware market size was valued at USD 150.81 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 234.21 billion by 2034, rising at a 4.50% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The global medical supplies and labware market is driven by the expanding healthcare, increasing R&D, and growing disease burden.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue of 43% share of the market in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the medical supplies and labware market during the forecast period.

By type, the medical supplies segment dominated the market in 2024.

By type, the labware segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By material, the plastic segment dominated the market in 2024.

By material, the metals segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

By application, the therapeutics segment dominated the market in 2024

By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end-use, the home healthcare segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period.

What are the Medical Supplies and Labware?

The medical supplies and labware refer to the products, consumables, instruments, and tools that can be used for diagnosis, treatment, and surgical applications. They are used to prevent the spread of diseases, wound dressing, conducting surgeries, collecting samples, drug discovery and development, avoiding contamination, etc. This, in turn, is increasing their demand in the healthcare sector. The factors such as expanding healthcare, growing diseases, and technological advancements are fueling the market growth.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Medical Supplies and Labware Market?

The growing demand for point-of-care testing (POC) is the major driver increasing the demand for medical supplies and labware. As the POC provides faster results, its use is increasing. Their growing innovations and portability are increasing their use for diagnostic purposes. Moreover, increasing surgeries, growing demand for disposable products, and growing demand for personalized treatments are some other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Medical Supplies and Labware Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing government initiatives, investments, and funding to launch and promote the use of different types of medical supplies and labware.

In July 2025, new initiatives will be launched by the European Union to stockpile critical medical equipment and vaccines for future health crises, which was announced by the European crisis chief Hadja Lahbib. To avoid the shortage of masks and vaccines as experienced in the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the aim of this initiative.

In July 2025, an agreement for investing in the Optionally Convertible Preference Shares of iCaltech Innovations Private Limited was signed between Cipla Limited and iCaltech, where iCaltech focuses on the designing, development, and commercialisation of diagnostic apparatus and medical equipment for respiratory care.

In January 2025, USD 3.4 million was secured by Zoplar, which is a platform simplifying medical equipment procurement for small and medium-sized hospitals in India, in the Series A funding round. To transform the MedTech buying experience of smaller healthcare facilities in India will be the aim of Zoplar.

In January 2025, ₹940 crore was secured by Neuberg Diagnostics from Kotak Strategic Situations India Fund II, where these investments will back the plans of Neuberg aimed at integrated diagnostics, personalized medicine, mergers, and acquisitions.

What is the Significant Challenge in the Medical Supplies and Labware Market?

Supply chain interruptions are a major limitation in the market as they can delay product delivery. This can create their shortages. This can minimize the trust of the healthcare providers. Other market challenges are high cost, product contamination, regulatory hurdles, and environmental concerns.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Medical Supplies and Labware Market in 2023?

North America captured the biggest revenue share of the medical supplies and labware market in 2023. The presence of advanced healthcare increased the use of medical supplies and labware. The growth in R&D also increased their use. The growing diseases and technological innovation have enhanced their innovation rates. Their adoption was also promoted by the healthcare investments.

What Made Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing Region in the Medical Supplies and Labware Market in 2023?

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the medical supplies and labware market during the upcoming years. The healthcare sector is expanding, which is increasing the demand for medical supplies and labware. The growing population is increasing the incidence of diseases, increasing its use. The growing medical tourism and awareness are also increasing their adoption rates.

Segmental Insights

By type analysis

Why Did the Medical Supplies Segment Dominate in the Medical Supplies and Labware Market in 2024?

By type, the medical supplies segment led the market in 2024, as they were essential for various procedures. They were repeatedly required, which increased their use. Moreover, they were used for various treatments, diagnostic, or surgical applications.

By type, the labware segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the predicted time. Their use is increasing due to growing R&D and clinical trials. Additionally, the growing early diagnosis and development of precision medicine are also increasing its use.

By material analysis

Which Material Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Medical Supplies and Labware Market in 2024?

By material, the plastic segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, due to its durability. They were lightweight and affordable, which increased their use in various settings. Additionally, they were preferred during sterilization, chemical reactions, and were also available for single-use, which enhanced their utilization.

By material, the metals segment is expected to show the highest growth during the predicted time. Due to their reusability, they are being preferred. Moreover, they are mostly used in surgical procedures as they can be easily sterilized.

By application analysis

What Made Therapeutics the Dominant Segment in the Medical Supplies and Labware Market in 2024?

By application, the therapeutics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, driven by enhanced patient volume. This, in turn, increased the use of various medical supplies and labware. Moreover, the growing diseases and drug development also contributed to the same.

By application, the diagnostics segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the upcoming years. The growing demand for early diagnosis and POC testing is increasing the use of medical supplies and labware. Moreover, growing screening programs and personalized treatment approaches are also increasing their use.

By end-use analysis

How the Hospitals & Clinics Segment Dominated the Medical Supplies and Labware Market in 2024?

By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment led the market in 2024, due to a large volume of patients. The medical supplies and labwares were used for diagnosis, treatment, and surgeries. This, in turn, increased their adoption rates to meet the growing number of patients.

By end-use, the home healthcare segment is expected to show the highest growth rate during the upcoming years. The increasing chronic diseases and aging population are increasing their use at home. Moreover, to enhance patient convenience, these supplies are also being used to develop portable devices.

Recent Developments in the Medical Supplies and Labware Market

In June 2025, Amazon Diagnostics, which is a new at-home diagnostics service, providing booking, scheduling, and tracking of appointments along with access to the digital reports through the Amazon app, and was launched by Amazon India.

In April 2025, a surgical instrument, titled “Erbe TriSect Rapide,” which ensures minimal tissue damage, instrument exchanges, and blood loss during the surgical procedures, was launched by GEM Hospital.

In January 2025, with an aim to enhance the affordability, convenience, and accessibility of medical supplies, Pure Breathe Respiratory Care company was launched, which provides reliable respiratory care medical supplies directly to patients.



Medical Supplies and Labware Market Key Players List

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Johnson & Johnson

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

3M

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ConvaTec Group Plc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Cook Medical

Abbott

Teleflex Incorporated

Smith & Nephew

Coloplast Group

Stryker

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Sky Medical Supplies

Merit Medical Systems



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Medical Supplies Disposable Products Gloves Syringes Needles Drapes Bandages and Dressings Catheters IV Bags and Tubing Diagnostics Supplies Pregnancy Tests Blood Glucose Test Strips Cholesterol Test Strips Surgical Supplies Sutures Staplers Surgical Instruments Respiratory Supplies Oxygen Masks Nebulizers Inhalers Others

Labware General Labware Specialized Labware Plasticware Glassware





By Material

Plastic

Metal

Glass

Ceramic

Others



By Application

Diagnostics

Therapeutics

Research

Other

By End-Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare

Diagnostic Laboratories

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

