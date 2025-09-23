Target Test Prep Introduces Visual Vocabulary to Help GRE Students Learn Faster

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Test Prep (TTP), a leader in online test preparation, announced the launch of TTP Visual Vocabulary , a new feature built into its GRE self-study course that makes mastering difficult vocabulary easier, faster, and more memorable.

Vocabulary has long been one of the most frustrating parts of GRE prep. Students spend hours flipping through flashcards or scanning long word lists, only to have definitions blur together on test day. TTP Visual Vocabulary changes that by pairing each GRE-level word with a vivid, memorable image. Research into the picture-superiority effect shows that people tend to remember information far more effectively when it’s presented visually. By tapping into this effect, the new TPP Visual Vocabulary feature reinforces meaning and context, allowing students to recall words with less effort and greater confidence.

“GRE students often tell us that vocabulary study feels tedious and overwhelming,” said Scott Woodbury-Stewart, Founder and CEO of Target Test Prep. “TTP Visual Vocabulary was created to solve that problem. By combining advanced AI with proven visual learning strategies, we’ve built a tool that helps students retain words more effectively and approach the test with confidence.”

With TTP Visual Vocabulary, students can:

Memorize tricky words more quickly by pairing them with strong mental images.

Spend less time cramming definitions and more time focusing on other sections of the exam.

Recall meanings more naturally during the test, reducing stress and second-guessing.





The feature is seamlessly integrated into the GRE self-study course at no additional cost. Whether students are tackling words like obdurate or obstinate, a distinct image ensures the definition sticks. When those words appear on test day, the image resurfaces, making recall instant and intuitive.

Unlike gimmicks or shortcuts, TTP Visual Vocabulary draws on time-tested memorization techniques and modern learning science to provide a smarter way to build a strong vocabulary foundation.

TTP Visual Vocabulary is available now to all Target Test Prep GRE students. Prospective test takers can explore the feature during a free, full-access 5-day trial of the course .

About Target Test Prep

Target Test Prep is a premier provider of online test preparation solutions, empowering students to achieve their highest potential scores with comprehensive, effective study tools and resources. Known for its proven approach that blends technology with personalized strategies, Target Test Prep serves students preparing for the GMAT, GRE, EA, or SAT, helping them succeed and access the opportunities they deserve. Learn more at targettestprep.com .

Media Contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]