Target Test Prep Launches 3-Week GMAT Bootcamp for Faster, Smarter Prep

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Target Test Prep today announced the launch of the TTP GMAT Bootcamp , a 3-week live online program built for students who want focused, expert-led GMAT preparation that can deliver results fast.

The program includes 45 hours of live online instruction in an intensive, high-energy format designed to help students absorb and retain concepts quickly. Led by Ceilidh Erikson, a Princeton and Harvard graduate with more than 15 years of GMAT teaching experience, each class blends clear explanations, proven strategies, and targeted practice so students can strengthen core skills and build lasting confidence.

“Many students struggle with consistency and structure when studying on their own,” said Scott Woodbury-Stewart, Founder and CEO of Target Test Prep. “The TTP GMAT Bootcamp gives them a clear plan, daily expert guidance, and the motivation to keep progressing, so they can see measurable improvement in just three weeks.”

In addition to daily live sessions, students receive personalized homework, office hours, and 24/7 support, ensuring help is always available when they need it. Every participant also gets six months of access to all class recordings and to Target Test Prep’s OnDemand GMAT course, allowing them to revisit lessons and sharpen skills on their own schedule.

Ideal for students who want a short, intensive path to success, the TTP GMAT Bootcamp is built for all those who prefer real-time instruction but also value the flexibility to review and practice independently.

To learn more or reserve a spot in an upcoming cohort, visit https://gmat.targettestprep.com/bootcamp .

About Target Test Prep

Target Test Prep is a premier provider of online test preparation solutions, empowering students to achieve their highest potential scores with comprehensive, effective study tools and resources. Known for its proven approach that blends technology with personalized strategies, Target Test Prep serves students preparing for the GMAT, GRE, EA, or SAT, helping them succeed and access the opportunities they deserve. Learn more at targettestprep.com .

Media contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]