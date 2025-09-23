Human Appeal USA Expands its Domestic Programs with New Locations in Maryland and Virginia to Mobilize Humanitarian Support Nationwide

BALTIMORE, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Appeal USA, a leading global humanitarian aid organization, proudly announces the expansion of its US domestic programs with the opening of new offices in Baltimore, Maryland, and Fairfax, Virginia. These sites mark a significant step in Human Appeal’s commitment to mobilizing support for local communities facing urgent social, economic, and health crises across America.

The expansion aligns with Human Appeal’s mission to deliver impactful social services, ranging from housing and food assistance to immigration help and healthcare, by leveraging local resources and expertise to strengthen communities. Initial programs in the DC, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV) area will serve as a blueprint for future expansions across the United States with disaster relief and ongoing support for vulnerable families as key priorities.

“This milestone reflects Human Appeal USA’s unwavering commitment to humanitarian support at home and abroad by making our programs and resources available in the communities that need them most,” said Kareem Emara, Head of Programs, Human Appeal USA. “By working with local partners and hiring community-focused teams, we are dedicated to delivering sustainable, compassionate solutions that empower vulnerable families, foster resilience, and strengthen the fabric of every community we serve.”

Kareem Emara brings a vision of inclusive support and expertise in program design, working alongside a newly formed team at the DMV location to engage local and national audiences on Human Appeal’s expanding domestic impact. With continued growth and collaboration, Human Appeal USA stands ready to respond to emergencies and strengthen families across the nation.

Human Appeal USA's Domestic Programs are anchored in four core areas designed to meet critical needs across American communities. The Social Services initiative delivers emergency assistance, housing, and healthcare navigation. The Youth Mentorship area provides leadership development workshops, career and college preparation, and mentorship. Mental Health & Counseling focuses on accessible services including professional counseling partnerships, crisis support, and family resources. Finally, Disaster Relief covers emergency preparedness, volunteer deployment, supply distribution and seasonal campaigns.

About Human Appeal USA

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity’s fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives. For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org or contact: press@humanappealusa.org

Human Appeal USA is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization.

