Security National Financial Corporation to Ring NASDAQ Opening Bell

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) announces that on September 24, 2025, it will ring the opening bell in New York City to commemorate its 60th Anniversary.

Bell Ringing Ceremony:

Date: September 24, 2025

Time: 9:15 am EST

Live-Stream Link: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Security National Financial Corporation

The roots of the company were planted deep in 1965 with the founding of Security National Life Insurance Company. Over the past six decades, Security National has grown from a small team with a vision into a trusted leader in the industry. Security National (NASDAQ:SNFCA) went public in 1987 and operates in three distinct business segments, life insurance, funeral services, and mortgage loan originations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

For Further Information Contact: Scott M. Quist

or Garrett S. Sill

Security National Financial Corporation

P.O. Box 57250

(Telephone) (801) 264-1060

(Fax) (801) 264-8430

Website: www.securitynational.com