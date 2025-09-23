Tealium drives 2X lead conversions and smarter data governance for auto dealers

San Diego, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tealium today announced Tealium for Auto Dealer Groups , a new solution that empowers automotive dealers to unify data across every location, channel, and customer touchpoint to deliver better customer experiences (CX) in the moments that matter. The digital solution is published on The Fortellis Marketplace .

The automotive industry faces unique challenges, including disconnected customer journeys and limited personalization. Tealium for Auto Dealer Groups helps close this gap by enabling real-time data activation, intelligent automation, and measurable ROI across the entire customer lifecycle.

Customers like Morgan Automotive Group have already achieved improved marketing effectiveness, enhanced CX across every stage of the customer journey, and streamlined operations with more centralized data management, governance, and compliance. Rohrman Automotive Group has also experienced rapid success, with 2X increases in lead conversions by unifying millions of customer records into clean, consented, real-time profiles powered by Tealium.

“The only way to fully capitalize on the promise of real-time customer data in the automotive space is to harmonize all of the signals and insights across the various channels of engagement and data sets available,” said Jay Calavas, Vice President of Vertical Products at Tealium. “Tealium for Auto Dealer Groups is designed from the ground-up to take advantage of our powerful data collection and activation infrastructure that sets us apart. By owning the real-time data highway and expanding our framework architecture and partnership, Tealium is the leader in customer data initiatives for the automotive industry.”

With Tealium for Auto Dealer Groups , customers will have access to next-generation:

Automated journeys: Build dynamic customer experiences across both anonymous and known audiences.

Real-time insights: Identify key buying signals in the moments that matter.

Omnichannel engagement: Activate data across dealerships, call centers, websites, and mobile apps in real time.

Closed-loop optimization: Feed insights back into analytics tools for continuous measurement and improvement.

Tealium was the first to launch a CDP purpose-built for automotive and achieve the AWS Automotive Competency . Tealium also offers 100+ turnkey integrations with leading industry platforms, including CDK, Dealertrack, Authenticom, CallRevu, and TradePending, helping dealers modernize faster with less complexity.

“At TradePending, we believe in making the car-buying journey simple. Partnering with Tealium helps dealers turn complex data into clear, personalized insights that build trust and move buyers forward,” said Matthew Davis, CMO at TradePending.

Michelle Phelps, Senior Director of Customer Success at Authenticom also said, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Tealium. Our goal is to be the business behind the business, providing a streamlined and faster way for dealers to deliver data to Tealium. This partnership will empower dealers to access the insights they need to create personalized customer experiences and drive measurable results through Tealium's offerings.”

