The Board has re-elected Kęstutis Juščius as Chair of the Board of AUGA group, AB under restructuring and elected new members of the audit committee

On 29 August 2025, during the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, a new Board of AUGA group, RAB (hereinafter the „Company“) was elected for a two-year term, consisting of Peter Bryde, Andrej Cyba, Kęstutis Juščius, Linas Strėlis, and Aleksandras Šutovičius. At the first meeting of the new term, the Board re-elected Kęstutis Juščius as Chairman of the Board and elected the new members of the Audit Committee.

The Board elected the following members to the Audit Committee: Andrej Cyba and Aleksandras Šutovičius, delegated by the Company’s creditors, and Peter Bryde, delegated by the shareholder of the Company European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The Chair of the Audit Committee will be elected at its first meeting.

The two-year term of the Company’s Board will continue until the ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in 2027.

Contacts:

CEO of AUGA group, RAB

Elina Chodzkaitė - Barauskienė

+370 5 233 5340