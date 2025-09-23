Branded Legacy Inc. Unveils Cutting-Edge GMP Facility to Accelerate Life-Saving Inhaled Naloxone Development

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BioLegacy Evaluative Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Branded Legacy Inc. (OTC: BLEG ) and an emerging leader in life sciences innovation, proudly announces the official opening of its state-of-the-art 22,000-square-foot Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) facility in Vancouver, Canada. This milestone, following the recent acquisition of the facility, establishes BLEG as a leader in developing innovative, low-cost inhaled naloxone devices to combat the escalating opioid overdose crisis.

The new facility serves as BioLegacy's central hub for research, development, and production, building on Branded Legacy's strategic acquisition of BioLegacy Evaluative Group and partnerships with McMaster University and Stanford University's Dr. Eran Bendavid. These collaborations, combined with the facility's advanced infrastructure, enable BLEG to accelerate the development of safe, effective, and accessible overdose-reversal solutions.

"Our new facility is the foundation for BioLegacy's mission to deliver affordable, accessible overdose-reversal solutions at scale," said CEO Amin Janmohamed. "By combining academic partnerships with state-of-the-art infrastructure, we are uniquely positioned to translate scientific breakthroughs into life-saving products."

Facility Highlights

State-of-the-Art GMP Facility – Built to global pharmaceutical standards, ensuring scalability and long-term value.

– Built to global pharmaceutical standards, ensuring scalability and long-term value. Advanced ISO Class 7 & 8 Cleanrooms – Engineered for superior, compliant production across diverse product lines, maintaining strict particle limits (=352,000 particles/m³ =0.5 µm, =83,200 =1 µm, and =2,930 =5 µm in ISO 7 spaces) to ensure exceptional quality.

– Engineered for superior, compliant production across diverse product lines, maintaining strict particle limits (=352,000 particles/m³ =0.5 µm, =83,200 =1 µm, and =2,930 =5 µm in ISO 7 spaces) to ensure exceptional quality. High-Containment Capabilities : Equipped to safely handle potent, hazardous, and controlled substances manufacturing.

: Equipped to safely handle potent, hazardous, and controlled substances manufacturing. Integrated Laboratory Systems : In-house testing and validation streamline development and reduce costs.

: In-house testing and validation streamline development and reduce costs. Regulatory Expertise: On-site teams with Health Canada and FDA experience facilitate smooth product approvals.

Dr. Kristian Thorlund, Executive Chair of BLEG, emphasized, "Dealing with the opioid epidemic means bringing devices and products to the populations using extremely hazardous materials. It is imperative that the products we develop can be used safely to both counter-act hazardous materials and work to minimize harms associated with them. These new facilities open up an enormous scientific capability for us."

A virtual tour led by Dr. Thorlund, showcasing the facility's advanced capabilities, is now available for stakeholders at https://youtu.be/pTNw2PxE2fU

Strategic Impact

The facility, dedicated initially to BioLegacy's inhaled naloxone program, enhances the company's patented intranasal naloxone delivery device, improving accessibility and dosing precision for opioid overdose treatment. Its versatile infrastructure also supports future pipeline expansion, including nasal delivery of vaccines and other medications, opening opportunities in global markets for rapid pandemic response and improved access in underserved regions.

About BioLegacy Evaluative Group, Inc.

BioLegacy Evaluative Group Inc. is a life sciences company dedicated to developing innovative therapies and devices addressing urgent global health challenges. With strategic partnerships at McMaster University and Stanford University, and a newly acquired GMP-compliant manufacturing facility, BLEG is positioned to deliver scalable, cost-effective solutions in areas of high unmet need.

About Branded Legacy, Inc.

Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTC: BLEG ) is a holdings company focused on health and wellness, developing innovative solutions to combat addiction by preventing overdoses and supporting recovery. Through its subsidiary, BioLegacy Evaluative Group, and strategic partnerships with McMaster University and Stanford University, Branded Legacy leverages cutting-edge research and advanced manufacturing to deliver transformative healthcare solutions.

