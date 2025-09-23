QNB Corp. to Present at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference on September 25th

QUAKERTOWN, Pa., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QNB Corp. (OTCQX: QNBC), Parent Company of QNB Bank, Dave Freeman, President and CEO, and Jeffrey Lehocky, EVP, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at the Financial Services Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 25, 2025 at 11:30 am EDT.

DATE: September 25, 2025

TIME: 11:30 am

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 26 and 29, 2025. Sign up here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company

questions in real-time. If attendees cannot join the event live on the day of the

conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Reported earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2025:

7% increase in Total Assets

Net Interest Income at Record Level

27% increase in Net Income After Tax

26% increase in Earnings per Share (diluted)



About QNB Corp.

QNB Corp. is the holding company for QNB Bank, which is headquartered in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. QNB Bank currently operates twelve branches in Bucks, Lehigh and Montgomery Counties and offers commercial and retail banking services in the communities it serves. In addition, the Company provides securities and advisory services under the name of QNB Financial Services through a registered Broker/Dealer and Registered Investment Advisor, and title insurance as a member of Laurel Abstract Company LLC. More information about QNB Corp. and QNB Bank is available at QNBBank.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

