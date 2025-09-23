AI Organizational Readiness Crisis Revealed in New Report: Only 2% of Companies Are Fully Prepared for the AI Revolution

New York, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Riviera Partners, the leading executive search firm for technology and product leadership, today announces the release of its annual report, The Future of Tech Leadership 2025 - Rewriting the Org Chart: How AI Is Redefining Readiness, Strategy & Structure. The report reveals a deepening AI organizational readiness crisis, with only 2% of tech companies deemed fully prepared for the leadership and structural challenges of AI implementation.

Drawing on insights from over 1,000 senior technology executives across industries and company stages, this year’s report highlights critical gaps in AI strategy, leadership, and organizational design. While AI continues to dominate strategic agendas, a staggering 77% of organizations fall into the “low” or “very low” readiness categories, leaving many firms unprepared to leverage AI at scale.

The report explores the structural evolution required to support AI-driven transformation, with findings revealing that companies embracing AI-specific executive roles such as Chief AI Officer (CAIO) are three times more likely to scale AI successfully. Yet, despite these promising examples, the majority of companies still lack the necessary leadership infrastructure to succeed.

Key findings from The Future of Tech Leadership 2025 include:

AI Leadership Gaps: 62% of tech leaders consider AI crucial to their strategy, yet only 58% believe their leadership team has the capabilities to execute on AI initiatives.

Structural Inadequacies: Just 2% of companies are classified as “high readiness” for AI, with most firms either at risk or ill-prepared to manage the complexities of AI adoption.

Talent Shortages: Companies report talent gaps (45%), lack of AI fluency (35%), and unclear AI ownership (29%) as significant barriers to scaling AI.

Global Risk and Hiring Pressures: Economic instability, tariffs, and political factors are reshaping talent acquisition strategies, with a growing trend toward reshoring roles while simultaneously expanding global teams to manage scale.

In response to these urgent findings, the report emphasizes the importance of a proactive, AI-fluent leadership team and the need for organizations to rethink their C-suite and organizational structures to stay competitive in the AI-driven landscape. The report offers a detailed roadmap for tech leaders and talent acquisition teams to build AI-ready organizations, covering everything from hiring strategies to executive compensation trends.

For further insights into AI leadership readiness, organizational transformation, and actionable strategies for tech executives, download the full report at https://www.rivierapartners.com/the-future-of-tech-leadership/.





