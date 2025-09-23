Weavix Appoints Brad Bales as Chief Revenue Officer to Drive Next Phase of Growth

WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weavix®, the pioneer in frontline workforce enablement solutions and the maker of the Walt® Smart Radio System, today announced the appointment of Brad Bales as Chief Revenue Officer. Bales will report directly to CEO and Founder Kevin Turpin and will spearhead sales and revenue operations functions, helping to fuel the company's rapid expansion.

He joins Weavix after more than a decade at Redzone, a manufacturing workforce software company, where he served as Vice President of Sales. Before his time at Redzone, he served as a sales representative for Aderant, a company that creates connected worker software and workforce solutions.

As Fortune 500 companies, including Kraft, Hanes, and Panasonic continue to recognize the advantages of the Walt Smart Radio System in their operations, Bales will focus on scaling the company's go-to-market strategy and expanding its presence across manufacturing, construction, and hospitality sectors.

“Brad's track record of driving explosive growth at Redzone, where he helped scale the company from startup to industry leader, demonstrates exactly the kind of sales leadership we need at Weavix," said Kevin Turpin, CEO and Founder of Weavix. "His proven ability to build high-performing sales teams and penetrate manufacturing markets, combined with his deep understanding of how frontline workers actually operate, positions him perfectly to accelerate adoption of our Walt Smart Radio System. Brad knows how to turn manufacturing pain points into compelling value propositions that close deals and support our mission to connect every disconnected worker.”



Unlike traditional two-way radios that are typically reserved for supervisors and select facility personnel, Walt Smart Radios are designed to be distributed to every frontline worker, creating fully connected teams. The system's AI-powered translation and transcription capabilities improve communication across diverse workforces, while its features go far beyond basic voice communication to include unlimited custom channels for real-time coordination and safety alerts.

"I'm excited to join the Weavix team at such an exciting inflection point in manufacturing as Weavix is creating a better future for frontline workers with AI," said Brad Bales, newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer. "Having visited thousands of factories and plants, I've seen firsthand the challenges they face with outdated communication systems and am excited to accelerate our revenue. Walt represents a generational leap forward in how these essential workers connect and collaborate. I look forward to building on the incredible momentum the team has already created."

To learn more about the Walt Smart Radio system, visit www.weavix.com .

About Weavix

Weavix's mission is to connect every disconnected worker. Born in the field, not the boardroom, we understand the daily challenges industrial teams face because we've lived them. This real-world experience drove us to create Walt – the world's most advanced frontline engagement and communications system, leveraging the power of AI. Weavix serves customers across manufacturing, construction and hospitality, including Kraft, Panasonic, Hanes, and Hilton. For more information, visit www.weavix.com

