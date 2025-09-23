Beacon Hill Associates® Expands to San Francisco, Appoints Emily Schelle-Miller as Division Director

San Fransicso, CA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beacon Hill Associates®, a division of Beacon Hill Solutions Group, has officially expanded to San Francisco, strengthening the firm’s presence in California and the Bay Area. Leading the new office is Division Director Emily Schelle-Miller, a seasoned staffing leader known for her collaborative approach, deep market expertise and passion for building strong partnerships.

With this launch, Beacon Hill now operates five divisions in San Francisco: Associates, Financial, Legal, Life Sciences and Technologies.

Emily shared her vision for the market: “We aim to build a vibrant, determined and dedicated environment where our team helps companies of all sizes across the San Francisco and Bay Area. We want to be a trusted partner for employers and job seekers alike, sparking growth and opportunity that strengthens the entire market.”

Emily also highlighted the unique opportunities ahead: “The biggest opportunities lie in helping employers navigate a marketplace reshaped by recent trends—an AI-led rebound in tech, balancing remote and in-office work, and increasing competition for talent. We lead with transparency and collaboration, staying closely attuned to what our clients and candidates need most.”

National leadership support

Charlie Cain, who leads Beacon Hill Associates nationally, expressed enthusiasm for the expansion: “For almost two decades, we have partnered with early-stage, emerging growth and industry-leading companies in the Bay Area and throughout California. These high-profile companies were referred to us by their investors, customers and colleagues across the country. We are thrilled to welcome Emily Schelle-Miller to Beacon Hill and to launch Beacon Hill Associates in San Francisco. Emily has the character, core values and leadership needed to build a successful local team and provide the highest level of service to our clients.”

About Beacon Hill Associates®

Beacon Hill Associates® specializes in placing executive support and administrative professionals across industries, offering temporary, contract, consulting and direct hire solutions. As part of Beacon Hill Solutions Group, the division leverages national scale and local expertise to deliver tailored workforce solutions.

For more information about Beacon Hill Associates in San Francisco, visit https://bhsg.com/news/beacon-hill-associates-expands-to-san-francisco

