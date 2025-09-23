Mplify Unveils Finalists for 2025 NaaS Excellence Awards

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify (formerly MEF), a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy, announced finalists today for its 2025 Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) Excellence Awards. Winners will be revealed live at the Global NaaS Event (GNE), November 10-14 in Dallas, where the global ecosystem will come together to define the future of NaaS.

The NaaS Excellence Awards spotlight organizations and individuals making the strongest impact in shaping the NaaS era through advancements in automation, security, interoperability, and standardized service delivery. Categories span across the ecosystem, honoring service providers, technology providers, and professionals for achievements in areas such as NaaS services, enterprise customer implementations, SASE, SD-WAN, Carrier Ethernet, and automation with LSO APIs, recognizing contributions that are accelerating industry-wide adoption and innovation.

Award finalists were selected based on rigorous criteria by an esteemed panel of senior industry analysts from ACG Research, Analysys Mason, Appledore Research, Atlantic ACM, AvidThink, CCSquared, Dell’Oro Group, Frost & Sullivan, Omdia, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group.

The 2025 NaaS Excellence Awards finalists include:

Amartus

Amdocs

Arelion

Arqit

AT&T Business

BT Business

CMC Networks

Colt Technology Services

Comcast Business

Console Connect

e&

insidepacket inc

Lightstorm

Lumen Technologies

NTT DOCOMO BUSINESS, Inc.

Orchest Technologies

Palo Alto Networks

Sage Management

Singtel

Sparkle

Tata Communications Limited

Telekom Deutschland

Telefónica Global Solutions

Ufinet

Verizon

Vodafone Business

Additionally, outstanding individuals will be recognized for exceptional leadership with the Industry Executive of the Year and NaaS Professional of the Year awards, and for positive industry impact with the Michael Howard Industry Impact award. Mplify will also honor its 2025 Distinguished Fellow.

“Finalists for Mplify’s 2025 NaaS Excellence Awards showcase the real progress being made toward a world of on-demand, automated, and secure network services,” said Stan Hubbard, Principal Analyst, Mplify. "These companies and leaders are proving that the vision of NaaS is no longer aspirational. It is taking shape today, with measurable results for enterprises and providers alike. Their innovation and collaboration are setting the pace for what’s next, and we are proud to celebrate their accomplishments at GNE in November.”

About Mplify

Mplify is a global alliance of network, cloud, cybersecurity, and enterprise organizations working together to accelerate the AI-powered digital economy through standardization, automation, certification, and collaboration. As the defining authority behind Carrier Ethernet, Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) APIs, and certified SASE and SD-WAN, Mplify has developed the global blueprint for Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) that is empowering the industry to innovate, interoperate, and scale trusted network services across a global ecosystem.

