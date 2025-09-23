GL Strengthens Mobile Network Testing with Location and Fallback Solutions

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications Inc., a global leader in telecom testing solutions, addressed the press regarding their protocol emulation suite, Message Automation and Protocol Simulation (MAPS™), supporting Location Based Services (LCS) and Circuit Switched Fallback (CSFB) across 2G, 3G, and 4G networks to emulate and validate LTE location-based services and seamless voice/SMS fallback scenarios. These advanced emulators extend GL’s powerful MAPS™ platform, enabling service providers, equipment vendors, and R&D teams to test, validate, and automate critical network functions with greater efficiency.

“GL Communications provides scalable, automated and reliable solutions for the full spectrum of LTE, 3G and 2G networks,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications Inc. “Our emulators enable network engineers to validate critical services, ensuring seamless user experiences and network reliability.”

The following MAPS™ products demonstrate GL’s comprehensive coverage for mobile network testing.

MAPS™ LTE SLs Emulator : Emulates the SLs interface between Evolved Serving Mobile Location Center (E-SMLC) and Mobility Management Entity (MME) for LTE location services. Supports LCS-AP and LTE Positioning Protocol (LPP) signaling for location requests, information exchange, aborts, and resets. Features a GUI for bulk UE signaling, protocol decoding, message traceability, and automation via CLI or Python scripting.

: Emulates the SLs interface between Evolved Serving Mobile Location Center (E-SMLC) and Mobility Management Entity (MME) for LTE location services. Supports LCS-AP and LTE Positioning Protocol (LPP) signaling for location requests, information exchange, aborts, and resets. Features a GUI for bulk UE signaling, protocol decoding, message traceability, and automation via CLI or Python scripting. MAPS™ LTE SGs Emulator : Validates the SGs interface between LTE MME and 3G/2G Mobile Switching Centers (MSCs) for circuit-switched fallback. Supports location updates, paging, IMSI detach, and SMS delivery. Offers role flexibility (MME or MSC), test scripts, message customization, and automation options.

: Validates the SGs interface between LTE MME and 3G/2G Mobile Switching Centers (MSCs) for circuit-switched fallback. Supports location updates, paging, IMSI detach, and SMS delivery. Offers role flexibility (MME or MSC), test scripts, message customization, and automation options. MAPS™ IuPC Interface Emulator : Emulates the IuPC interface between Radio Network Controller (RNC) and Stand-Alone Serving Mobile Location Center (SAS) for UMTS location services. Supports PCAP signaling and enables functional and load testing, protocol decoding, flexible call flows, and automation via CLI or Python scripting.

: Emulates the IuPC interface between Radio Network Controller (RNC) and Stand-Alone Serving Mobile Location Center (SAS) for UMTS location services. Supports PCAP signaling and enables functional and load testing, protocol decoding, flexible call flows, and automation via CLI or Python scripting. MAPS™ Lb Interface Emulator : Emulates the Lb interface between SMLC and BSC for GSM location services using BSSAP-LE and BSSLAP protocols. Supports TA, U-TDOA, and A-GPS positioning methods with procedures for location requests and information transfer. Offers SMLC/BSC role flexibility, protocol tracing, ready test scripts, and automation via CLI or Python scripting.

: Emulates the Lb interface between SMLC and BSC for GSM location services using BSSAP-LE and BSSLAP protocols. Supports TA, U-TDOA, and A-GPS positioning methods with procedures for location requests and information transfer. Offers SMLC/BSC role flexibility, protocol tracing, ready test scripts, and automation via CLI or Python scripting. MAPS™ IuCS and IuH Emulator: Supports UMTS circuit-switched and femtocell signaling over RANAP and DTAP protocols via SCTP/IP or ATM. Enables testing of call control, supplementary services, CSFB, SMS, and handover procedures. The High-Density version emulates up to 20,000 UE profiles with CSV profiles and RTP traffic for end-to-end validation, supports automation via CLI and Python scripting, and is available in portable and rack-mountable form factors with remote access and control.



About GL Communications Inc.,

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions verify the quality and reliability of Wireless, Fiber Optic, TDM and Analog networks.

