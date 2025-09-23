Vaidotas Neniškis appointed as member of the Audit Committee of Akropolis Group

On 23 September, Vaidotas Neniškis, Project Manager at Vilniaus prekyba, starts working in the Audit Committee of Akropolis Group, managing shopping and entertainment centres in Lithuania and Latvia. He is replacing Matas Kasperavičius, who has served on the Audit Committee of Akropolis Group since February 2024.

V. Neniškis has impressive history of working in finance. In 2002 - 2021 he worked at Vilniaus prekyba group and other related companies, where since 2013 he held managerial positions in the field of finance, including the position of Chief Financial Officer at Vilniaus prekyba, Maxima grupė and other companies. In 2021 - 2025 V. Neniškis worked as a project manager at Kilo Health, and in 2022-2025 he worked at the company FO Consulting group as a project partner. Since May 2025, he is a Project Manager at Vilniaus prekyba.

The Audit Committee of Akropolis Group, established in August 2021, has three members (appointed for a term of four years), highly experienced in the introduction of finance and governance practices in major companies: the Chairman of the Committee Šarūnas Radavičius and members of the Committee Eglė Čiužaitė and Vaidotas Neniškis.

The Audit Committee of Akropolis Group has been established to ensure effective and reliable process of auditing financial statements and ensuring sustainability reporting, supervision and monitoring of the independence of the external auditor, to give recommendations in the areas of improving operational quality and financial control. The successful operations of the Audit Committee over the past term served as an input to significant processes – internal control procedures were updated, and the risk management strategy was made more robust.





