Irvine, CA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Navy Recovery, a professional unclaimed property recovery firm, announced today the results of an internal report showing 100% client satisfaction for California-based claims in the past 12 months. The report, compiled from tracked case outcomes and client communications, reinforces the firm's reputation as the best unclaimed property service in California for individuals seeking a streamlined, full-service recovery solution.





The satisfaction metric reflects not only successful claim completions but also the quality of direct, one-on-one support provided throughout the process. From locating forgotten funds to preparing documentation and navigating California’s bureaucracy, Blue Navy Recovery manages every step on behalf of its clients. The firm charges no upfront costs and is only paid when claims are successfully recovered—eliminating financial risk entirely.

“We treat every case as more than a transaction—it’s about people recovering what’s rightfully theirs,” said David Dorfman, Managing Partner at Blue Navy Recovery. “A 100% satisfaction rate confirms what our case studies continue to prove that our model works, and we’re proud to set the standard in California.”

This success builds on Blue Navy Recovery’s growing national profile, including recent features in Street Insider and CBS. The firm has also been recognized in MarketWatch, AP News, and Yahoo! Finance, contributing to its reputation as a leading force in the recovery space.

The company’s success is further backed by independently visible. backed by authentic Google Reviews, along with public case references on Yelp and the Better Business Bureau. These examples showcase a wide range of recoveries—from utility refunds and old payroll checks to inheritance distributions and closed accounts.

For those looking to reclaim dormant assets or understand the process behind unclaimed property in California, Blue Navy Recovery continues offering unmatched clarity, efficiency, and results.





About Blue Navy Recovery



Blue Navy Recovery is a professional unclaimed property recovery firm that helps individuals and families recover lost or forgotten funds held by the state. With deep experience navigating the claims process in California and Georgia, we’ve helped recover millions of dollars for rightful owners. We handle the paperwork, follow-ups, and filing — so you don’t have to. Our team only collects a percentage of the recovered amount, with no upfront cost.

