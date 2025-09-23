Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK); Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV); Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR); and Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares prior to December 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Cytokinetics shares between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK), through certain of its officers made materially false and misleading statements on to the market, Specifically, on March 10, 2025, Cytokinetics disclosed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") had decided not to convene an advisory committee meeting to review the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for aficamten. On May 1, 2025, Cytokinetics announced that the FDA had extended the Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date for aficamten's NDA from September 26, 2025 to December 26, 2025 in order to review a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy ("REMS") submitted at the FDA's request after the initial NDA filing, thereby disclosing that the Company had not included a REMS in the original NDA. Then, on May 6, 2025, Chief Executive Officer Robert I. Blum acknowledged that Cytokinetics had multiple pre-NDA meetings with the FDA to discuss safety monitoring and risk mitigation but chose to submit the NDA without a REMS, relying on labeling and voluntary education materials. These misleading statements and delayed disclosures caused the company and its shareholders significant harm.

If you purchased Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYTK) shares prior to December 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/cytokinetics-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Cytokinetics shares between December 27, 2023 and May 6, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) shares prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/elevance-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085, to learn more.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV), through certain of its officers, represented to investors that they were closely monitoring cost trends associated with the redetermination process and that the premium rates Elevance was negotiating with states were sufficient to address the risk and cost profiles of those patients staying on Medicaid programs. In fact, sicker patients with higher acuity tended to remain on Medicaid after redetermination, leading to higher per-patient costs. This increase in cost was occurring at a rate that was not adequately reflected in Elevance’s rate negotiations with the states or in its financial guidance for 2024. As a result, the Complaint alleges Defendants’ positive statements concerning Elevance’s close monitoring of the redeterminations, the actuarial soundness of its rates and the prudence of its forecasts were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) shares prior to April 18, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/elevance-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares prior to February 18, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Fluor shares between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, you can participate in the class action.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) costs associated with the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (2) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; (3) accordingly, Fluor’s financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company’s risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company’s business and financial results was understated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) shares prior to February 18, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/fluor-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Fluor shares between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE) shares prior to July 15, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Fluor shares between July 15, 2025 and August 14, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE), through certain of its officers, made overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the safety of Fly-E's lithium battery which in turn took a material toll on its E-vehicle sales revenue, despite making lofty long-term projections, Fly-E's forecasting processes fell short as sales continued to decline and operating expenses increased, ultimately, derailing Fly-E's revenue projections. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you purchased Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLYE) shares prior to July 15, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/flye-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Fluor shares between July 15, 2025 and August 14, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

