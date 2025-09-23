Western Pacific Trust Company Declares Third Annual Dividend on Common Shares

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Pacific Trust Company (“WPTC”) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared its third consecutive annual dividend on common shares. This decision reflects the company’s continued financial strength and its commitment to delivering value to shareholders, even in a challenging economic environment.

The declaration of this dividend follows another year of solid performance and meaningful advancements within WPTC’s core business. Despite broader market uncertainties, the company has continued to provide competitive, responsive, and expert trust services within its specialized market.

“We are proud to declare our third annual dividend on common shares,” said Alison Alfer, President & CEO. “This dividend reflects our confidence in WPTC’s stable foundation and long-term strategy, and underscores our ongoing commitment to creating enduring shareholder value despite prevailing economic conditions.”

A dividend of $0.005 per common share will be payable on October 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2025.

Western Pacific Trust Company designates the full amount of this taxable dividend as an “eligible dividend” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the implications of this designation.

About Western Pacific Trust Company

WPTC is a licensed trust company authorized to conduct non-deposit taking trust business in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.