Western Pacific Trust Company Announces Appointment of Vice-President, Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Pacific Trust Company (“WP”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Schaeffer, currently serving as Manager, Plan Administration to the role of Vice-President, Operations, effective January 1, 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

In this new capacity, Ms. Schaeffer will oversee the operational performance and develop continuous improvement initiatives across the organization. With a proven track record in leadership, operational excellence, and team development, Catherine has been instrumental in driving key projects and strengthening organizational effectiveness in her current role.

“We are delighted to welcome Cathy into this expanded leadership role. Her deep operational expertise and commitment to our mission will be invaluable as we continue to grow and strengthen our operations,” said Alison Alfer, President & CEO.

Cathy brings 23 years of experience in increasingly senior positions with the Company to the role and will play a key part in supporting the organization’s long-term objectives.

For more information about Western Pacific Trust Company, please visit www.westernpacifictrust.com.

About Western Pacific Trust Company

WPTC is a licensed trust company authorized to conduct non-deposit taking trust business in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Media Contact:

Alison Alfer, President & CEO

Phone: (604) 683-0455

Email: aalfer@westernpacifictrust.com