Global Battery Coating Market Set to Surge with 16.4% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Global Battery Coating Market” is projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $4.6 billion in 2030, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 16.4% from 2025 to 2030.

The report presents a detailed analysis of the global battery coatings market. It covers materials such as carbon, alumina, PVDF, ceramic, and oxide. Battery components include electrodes, battery packs, and separators. The market is also segmented by battery type into lithium-ion, lead-acid, graphene, nickel-cadmium, and others. Technologies used in coatings include atomic layer deposition, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, dry powder coating, and physical vapor deposition. Key end-use industries are transportation, energy and power, consumer electronics, and medical and healthcare. The market is analyzed across the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

This report is particularly relevant today due to the rapid transformation in the transportation industry, driven by the surge in electric vehicles (EVs). With increasing government support and consumer adoption, the demand for battery coatings in EVs, such as electric cars, buses, trucks, and bicycles, is growing significantly. Additionally, the expansion of EV charging infrastructure and energy storage systems is fueling further market growth. In parallel, advances in medical and healthcare technologies are creating new opportunities for battery coatings in devices like portable diagnostics, infusion pumps, and surgical tools. Moreover, the shift toward sustainable solutions, such as plant-based coatings, is gaining traction, particularly in Europe and North America, with companies like Arkema leading in innovation in eco-friendly battery coating materials.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising Demand for EVs: The global surge in EV adoption is driving the need for high-performance batteries. Battery coatings enhance the safety, efficiency, and longevity of EV batteries, making them essential for meeting performance standards and consumer expectations.

Expansion of Energy Storage Systems (ESS): As renewable energy sources grow, energy storage systems are becoming critical for grid stability and backup power. Battery coatings improve the durability and thermal management of ESS, supporting their reliability and long-term use.

Growth in Battery Applications: Batteries are increasingly used in consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial tools. Each application requires specific performance parameters, and battery coatings help optimize these by improving conductivity, safety, and resistance to environmental stress.

Sustainable and Bio-Based Battery Coatings: Environmental concerns and regulations are behind the push for greener technologies. Bio-based and sustainable coatings reduce ecological impact, enhance recyclability, and align with global sustainability goals, making them a growing focus in battery innovation.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $1.9 billion Market size forecast $4.6 billion Growth rate CAGR of 16.4% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Battery Component, Battery Type, Material Type, Technology, End Use, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) Market drivers Rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs).

Expansion of energy storage systems (ESS).

Growth in battery applications.

Sustainable and bio-based battery coatings.

Interesting fact:

The growing revolution in graphene battery coatings is creating new revenue avenues for the battery coating industry. Graphene batteries are mainly used in aerospace, railways, and defense vehicles.

The key battery coating producers have strategically established their production capacities and application centers in, as well as created partnerships with EV-producing countries. The key EV-producing countries, namely China, the U.S., South Korea, Japan, Germany, and Canada, are the potential buyers of battery coatings in the global market.

Emerging startups:

Zenova Group Plc is a U.K.-based chemical and coatings-producing company Established in 2021, the company designs chemicals and coatings specifically for lithium battery packs and consumer electronics. The key consumers of Zenova products are transportation, battery producers, power generation companies, consumer electronics producers, and commercial properties.

VKP HFFR Pvt. Ltd. is an emerging India based start-up. The company designs coatings specifically for battery polymers and battery packs, and is developing protective coatings for automotive engineering plastics, thermoset resins, thermoplastic resins, epoxy, and wood applications.

FireSafe Zone Inc. is a U.S.-based specialty chemical company that produces coatings for thermal insulation, structural steel protection, moisture damage, and fireproofing. The company produces protective battery coatings specifically for the electronics and wearables industries. The company focuses on scientific research on intumescent and thermal insulation coatings.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?

The global battery coatings market is projected to grow from $1.9 billion in 2024 to $4.6 billion by the end of 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The key factors driving the growth of the battery coatings market include:

Rising demand for EVs.

Expansion of ESS.

What are the challenges and opportunities of the market?

The challenges of the battery coatings market include:

Compatibility issues.

Issues related to recycling and reparability.

The opportunities of the battery coatings market include:

Sustainable and bio-based battery coatings.

Growth in battery applications.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The battery coatings market is segmented on the basis of material types, battery component types, battery types, technology types, and end-use industries. By material type, it is segmented into carbon, alumina, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), ceramic, oxide, and others. By battery component type, it is segmented into electrodes, battery packs, and separators. By battery type, it is segmented into lithium-ion, lead-acid, graphene, nickel-cadmium, and others. By technology type, it is segmented into atomic layer deposition, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, dry powder coating, physical vapor deposition, and others. End-use industries are segmented into transportation, energy and power, consumer electronics, and medical and healthcare.

Which end-use industry will be dominant through 2030?

The transportation sector will be the dominant end-use industry over the forecast period.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market, due to the presence of a wide range of battery coating manufacturers, the presence of battery producers, the availability of battery components, distribution networks, EV producers, and favorable government initiatives. Furthermore, leading battery coating producers are focusing on the Asia-Pacific region and trying to enter the Chinese, Japanese, and South Korean markets. Key battery-producing companies such as CATL, BYD, CALB, Panasonic, Samsung, and SVOLT are dominating the battery market and creating surging demand for battery coatings in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

Market leaders include:

APV ENGINEERED COATINGS

ARKEMA

ASAHI KASEI CORP.

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LLC

BASF

NEI CORP.

PPG INDUSTRIES INC.

SOLVAY

TARGRAY

UBE CORP.

