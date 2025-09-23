The Moody Gardens Hotel on Galveston Island Announces more than $6 Million Refresh Project

Galveston, Texas, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GALVESTON, Texas (Sept. 22, 2025) – Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center will begin a transformative refresh this fall, investing more than $6 million to upgrade its guestrooms and meeting spaces with a fresh, modern design inspired by nature. The project is scheduled to begin Sept. 22 and continue through Feb. 27, 2026.

“This cosmetic upgrade will modernize our guestrooms in a way that draws inspiration from the resort’s lush botanical gardens and organic materials,” said Steve Kalbaugh, General Manager of Moody Gardens Hotel. “We’re excited to provide a refreshed look and feel that aligns with our guests’ expectations and delivers an elevated, AAA Four-Diamond experience.”

The refresh includes:

Guestroom enhancements, including new carpet, furniture, fixtures, 55-inch televisions and Bluetooth-enabled vanity mirrors. King rooms will feature upgraded walk-in showers, while two-queen rooms will receive new tubs and showerheads.

Upgrades to meeting and event spaces, including the Moody Ballroom, Floral Ballroom, breakout meeting rooms and pre-function hallways.

A nature-inspired design concept developed by Graniti Vicentia, a Houston-based firm. The new look incorporates botanical themes and organic materials to create a tranquil, timeless and vibrant setting.

The project is being carefully managed to minimize disruption. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., one floor at a time. Guests will be accommodated in rooms away from construction whenever possible.

This refresh reflects Moody Gardens Hotel’s commitment to sustainability and evolving guest preferences in the hospitality industry. “We’re modernizing while staying true to the tranquil and natural aesthetic that defines Moody Gardens,” Kalbaugh said.

Situated on 242 acres of lush Gulf scenery, the 433-room Moody Gardens Hotel offers spectacular accommodations, fine and casual dining, a full-service spa and salon, and direct access to Galveston’s top attractions just steps away at the property’s iconic pyramids. Guests can enjoy amenities including a Texas-sized outdoor pool with swim-up bar, an 18-hole golf course, indoor lap pool, and a variety of family-friendly entertainment options.

For more information, visit www.moodygardens.org or call 409-744-4673.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

