Chromatography Technologies Powering the Future of Biopharmaceuticals

Boston, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Chromatography in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology: Global Markets” is projected to grow from $13.3 billion in 2025 to $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the chromatography market in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. It explores market dynamics such as drivers, challenges, and opportunities, and offers current and projected market sizes. The market is segmented by product type (instruments and reagents), with reagents further segmented by technology and subtypes of liquid chromatography. Applications covered include drug discovery, pharmaceutical analysis, and diagnostics. Additionally, the report presents a detailed regional and country-level breakdown across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, along with profiles of leading companies, helping industry stakeholders make informed decisions on production and licensing strategies.

This report is especially relevant now due to the global rise in aging populations and chronic diseases, which is fueling demand for pharmaceuticals, particularly generics and biosimilars. As regulatory standards tighten, there is increasing focus on quality assurance and control in drug production. The report offers timely insights into advanced techniques used in drug discovery, development, and large-scale manufacturing, helping stakeholders stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Biopharmaceuticals: The rise in demand for biologics like monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and vaccines is driving the need for chromatography, which is essential for purifying and analyzing these complex molecules to ensure safety and efficacy.

Integration of Good Manufacturing Practices: As pharmaceutical companies increasingly adopt GMP standards, chromatography becomes vital for quality control, helping detect impurities and validate manufacturing processes to meet regulatory requirements.

R&D for Pharmaceuticals: Increased investment in drug R&D boosts the use of chromatography for identifying active ingredients, studying drug interactions, and supporting clinical trials with analytical data.

Demand for Generics and Biosimilars: The growing market for cost-effective generics and biosimilars requires chromatography to confirm molecular similarity, purity, and bioequivalence with original branded drugs, ensuring regulatory compliance.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $12.3 billion Market size forecast $19.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030 Segments covered Product Type, Technology, Application and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina Rest of South America, the Middle East and Africa Market drivers Growing biopharmaceutical market.

Growing integration of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in the pharmaceutical industry.

Rising R&D investments in pharmaceuticals.

Increasing demand for generics and biosimilars

Interesting fact:

Green Chromatography: Chromatography separations are based on solvents. However, many of these solvents are toxic and flammable, and can harm the environment if left untreated. For example, organic solvents such as acetonitrile, hydrocarbons, methanol, and dichloromethane are used as mobile phases in LC procedures, producing more waste. Currently, green chromatography is gaining attention as the key agenda is employing environmentally friendly materials throughout the chromatographic process. Green chromatography encourages the use of greener alternatives like supercritical fluids (e.g., carbon dioxide). Pharmaceutical companies and researchers are showing interest in using green chromatography instruments such as supercritical fluid chromatography.

Emerging startups:

ChemInnovatio

Axcend

Lucidity

NanoChrom

Precision Chromatography Ltd.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate of the market?

The global market for chromatography in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology was valued at $12.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $19.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The growing biopharmaceutical market, driven by advanced therapies such as GLP-1s, mAbs, and cell and gene therapies, is creating the need for high-precision purification processes using chromatography. Chromatography plays a vital role in ensuring product purity, especially during the large-scale manufacturing of complex biologics. With stringent GMP regulations and rising R&D investments globally, chromatography systems and consumables such as resins and columns are in demand to ensure quality control and regulatory compliance of pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals.

What are the restraints/challenges of the market?

Some of the major challenges for companies in the market are the high cost of chromatography equipment, including HPLC and GC-MS systems, along with recurring expenses for columns, solvents, and maintenance, which makes adoption difficult, especially in resource-limited settings. Regulatory differences across regions, such as between the FDA and EMA, add complexity by requiring companies to adapt chromatography methods and documentation for compliance. This increases operational costs and can delay product approvals. Additionally, competing technologies such as capillary electrophoresis as an alternative for pharmaceutical compounds separation are potentially limiting the growth of the chromatography market.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by product type, which includes instruments and reagents of chromatography. The market is sub-segmented by technology into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, supercritical fluid chromatography, and thin layer chromatography. The subtype of liquid chromatography is also covered, which includes HPLC/UHPLC, affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, and others (size exclusion, hydrophilic interaction chromatography, and flash chromatography). By application, the market is segmented into drug discovery and development, pharmaceutical analysis, downstream processing, proteomics, diagnostics, and metabolomics.

Which technology will be dominant through 2030?

Liquid chromatography will dominate the market by technology segment through 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

North America currently accounts for 45% of the chromatography market.

Market leaders include:

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

AVANTOR INC.

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

CARL ROTH GMBH + CO. KG

DANAHER CORP.

GENSCRIPT

MERCK KGAA

PURILOGICS

REPLIGEN CORP.

REVVITY

SARTORIUS AG

SHIMADZU CORP.

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

TOSOH BIOSCIENCE GMBH

WATERS CORP.

