Ron Schaefer Named President and CEO of Emerald Communities, Emerald Heights, and Heron’s Key

REDMOND, Wash., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerald Communities is proud to announce the appointment of Ron Schaefer as the new President and Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Communities, Emerald Heights, and Heron’s Key, effective September 15, 2025.

With more than 36 years of leadership in senior living, Schaefer brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success. He most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at EverTrue Living (formerly Lutheran Senior Services) in St. Louis, Missouri, and has led multi-site Life Plan Communities across the country. In addition, his commitment to advancing the field is reflected in his role as an instructor at the University of Southern California’s Leonard Davis School of Gerontology.

Following a national search, Schaefer was chosen for his strategic vision, collaborative leadership style, and deep alignment with the mission and values shared by Emerald Communities and its affiliates. His appointment marks an exciting new chapter in the organization’s continued focus on innovation, excellence, and resident-centered care.

“We, the Search Committee, believe that Ron is an excellent, experienced candidate who will continue our tradition of excellence in all aspects of running well-managed communities focused on residents’ overall quality of life,” said Dwight Whiting, Chair of the Board. “We’re confident that under Ron’s leadership, Emerald Communities will continue to thrive and evolve in ways that enrich the lives of those we serve.”

Emerald Communities, Emerald Heights, and Heron’s Key remain dedicated to creating vibrant, inclusive communities where older adults thrive with purpose, dignity, and connection.

About Emerald Communities

Emerald Communities is a not-for-profit organization committed to developing and managing senior living communities that provide vibrant lifestyles and comprehensive care. With a strong focus on financial stability, exceptional service, and community engagement, Emerald Communities ensures that residents enjoy a secure and enriching living experience. Our communities, including the esteemed Emerald Heights and Heron’s Key, are thoughtfully designed to meet the evolving needs of seniors while fostering a sense of belonging and well-being.

Media Contact:

Sandra Cook

EMERALD COMMUNITIES

sandrac@emeraldcommunities.com