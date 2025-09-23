MJH Life Sciences® celebrates 15-year collaboration with Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center

MONROE, N.J., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJH Life Sciences® (MJH) is marking 15 years of collaboration with Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC), recognized as the number one cancer center in New Jersey and ranked No. 33 nationally by U.S. News & World Report.

The collaboration was established 15 years ago, spearheaded by leaders including André H. Goy, M.D., physician-in-chief and vice president of oncology at Hackensack Meridian JTCC, and Andrew L. Pecora, M.D., co-division chief of skin cancer and sarcoma at the center. What began as a content and editorial relationship focused on OncLive®, a leading multimedia resource for oncology professionals in MJH’s portfolio, has since evolved into a multifaceted strategic alliance. Today, numerous MJH brands work with experts from JTCC across a variety of disciplines.

The partnership has yielded numerous successful initiatives, guided by a shared mission to advance health care. MJH has supported JTCC through on-site media days, faculty spotlights at national meetings, non-CME educational programs, large-scale CME meetings and national reputation campaigns.

Key successes that spotlight this long-standing partnership include:

JTCC faculty serving as chairs and co-chairs at PER ® annual meetings.

annual meetings. Filming expert panel discussions with OncLive, Targeted Oncology ™ , and CancerNetwork ® .

, and CancerNetwork . Producing a nutritional cooking series with CURE ® .

. Bolstering JTCC’s national reputation, a key component of the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings.

"Our collaboration with MJH Life Sciences is vital to our mission of advancing the field of oncology," Goy said. "True progress in cancer care happens when knowledge is shared, and this partnership allows us to amplify the impact of our work—work that has earned us recognition as the No. 33 cancer center in the nation by U.S. News & World Report. By connecting our physicians and researchers with a global audience, we can drive the conversation forward and ensure these latest advancements reach the clinicians and patients who need them most."

“We are honored to support John Theurer Cancer Center in its transformative efforts,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH. “This partnership has always been about informing providers with the knowledge they need to enhance the quality of patient care.”

This milestone celebrates one of MJH’s longest-standing partnerships and the collective mission of both organizations to drive progress in health care and improve patient outcomes.

About MJH Life Sciences

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels. We provide health care professionals with the information and resources they need to optimize patient outcomes. MJH combines the reach and influence of its powerful portfolio of digital and print product lines, live events, educational programs, and market research with the customization capabilities of a boutique firm. Clients include world-leading pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostic, and biotech companies.

About Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center

Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings and preventive care of cancer. As part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, John Theurer Cancer Center is one of the nation’s elite cancer centers. Its distinguished physicians and researchers are committed to finding new and better ways to prevent and treat cancer, making it a national leader in cancer care and research.

Media Contacts:

Becca Fishman, MJH Life Sciences: rfishman@mjhlifesciences.com

Theresa Dowd, Hackensack Meridian Health: Theresa.Dowd@hmhn.org